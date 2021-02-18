Sometimes the old ideas are the best. After fooling around with different ways to do things, however noble the intention, you just have to go back to the old reliable.
It’s a thought that occurred to me this week while performing a wintertime ritual that hopefully — or unfortunately — all of us have had to experience at one time for another just to say we have, to build a little character, and to know the process in case you ever have to do so again.
I can’t remember the first time I ever had to jump a battery.
You know what I mean, using jumper cables to connect a dead battery in a vehicle to a live one in another, allowing the car-igniting power to flow from one to the other.
I remember doing it a number of times during the one summer that I worked for a one-man ranching operation outside of my hometown.
One of his “vintage” tractors had a battery that probably should have just been replaced, but that would be just a little too easy.
We would jump start it a number of times from another tractor to start the day.
At least it was easy to do.
The batteries were easily accessible. The “posts” were prominently sticking out from the top of the battery and were easy targets for the clamps of the jumper cables.
Through time, it seems car manufacturers lost sight of that “easy accessibility” concept.
When we were first starting to drive on our own. I bet most all of us had a friend or two who dabbled in cars, but also always seemed to need a little help.
Why was it that the guys who knew the most about cars also had the ones that seemed prone to a dead battery?
But again, in those days, the batteries were typically easy to get to and “giving someone a jump” would take about two minutes.
Then the game of hide-and-seek began. Car manufacturers started burying batteries deep down under the hood.
You had to be a bit of a contortionist to find the battery and reach cables to the posts for a jump. It wasn’t always necessary, though.
In their wisdom they would begin to include charging posts somewhere under the hood, physically distant from the battery but connected just the same.
It took a while to find those, also. (Yes, I know, it probably showed me somewhere in the owner’s manual, but even if it hadn’t been lost, you could lose your “man card” for checking the owner’s manual.)
Some real genius manufacturers even went so far as to put the battery under the back seat! That has bad idea written all over it.
Again, charging posts were added under the hood, but good luck finding them.
When first driving, we kept the process simple, too.
Just make sure you were connecting the positive clamps to the positive and the negative to the negative.
Crossing the streams would be even more disastrous than in Ghostbusters.
Now they to follow a certain order — dead positive first, then live battery positive, then live battery negative post to a ground in the dead battery car.
Whatever happened to just using the dead battery’s negative post? Instead, good luck finding metal under the hood of some of the newer cars.
I know by now you’ve figured out why this is so prominent on my mind.
I found out earlier this week that 30-degress below zero is where my car battery waves the white flag. It was outside for a few hours and was in need of a life-saving jump.
Fortunately, it was in my own driveway when it gave up the ghost.
I was able to pull our other vehicle next to it to begin the jump process.
And, much to my amazement, I discovered the batteries were prominently placed at easy to get to locations.
Significantly-sized posts were easy hosts to the clamps of the jumper cables, and, in a matter of minutes, the dead had come to life and I was down the road.
It’s almost like those two car batteries were throwbacks to the tractors made in the ‘50s.
Sometimes the old ideas are the best.
