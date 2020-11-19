Let’s face it, 2020 has an image problem. Most of you may have just responded, “And rightfully so.”
I get it.
You don’t have to look around long to get fuel for that fire.
In fact, fire comes into play with what I’m talking about.
Within the past week or so, I’ve seen two news stories that seem to reflect a less than favorable opinion of 2020.
For your Christmas tree, you can order a 2020 Dumpster Fire ornament.
It looks just like what it sounds like, a cute little ornament of a dumpster on fire labeled “2020.”
Dumpster fire has become a bit of a metaphor for a disastrous situation. I guess 2020 kind of fits that label.
In searching for information about the Dumpster Fire candle, I also discovered that you can order a scented candle called Dumpster Fire.
I don’t know what it smells like, but I’m guessing it’s not as nice as the Pumpkin Apple candle that my wife was burning a little while ago.
Speaking of smelly things, that’s the other news story item I was alluding to earlier.
On the market now is a scented candle called The 2020 Scent Candle.
According to the web site, it is “to mark this unusual year.”
It’s a layered candle with four unique scents: banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY and wood musk, and what is supposed to be a combination of after shave and the “earthly essence” of TV icon Joe Exotic.
I guess that’s 2020 all wrapped up in one candle.
By the way, the name of the company selling the candle is Flaming Crap. It can’t get more 2020 than that.
So, there you have it. Apparently 2020 is a total disaster.
And now, just because we’re nearing the last Thursday of November, you say I’m supposed to pause and give thanks?
You know there’s a pandemic going on, right? How am I supposed to do that?
(Now, if this were a Hollywood movie instead of a newspaper column, this is the part where the picture would get all blurry, move around and do one of those crazy looking dissolves that tells us the person is about to be transformed — or visited by a series of ghosts. You know how it goes, so play along.)
Wow, the Hollywood dissolve has me thinking that maybe I can dose the dumpster fire and account for the things I have to be thankful for.
I have my health.
These days I’m almost hesitant to say that without knocking on wood and thinking that I’m tempting fate.
Or even feel like I’m bragging when I know that the next breath I take could be the one the injects one of those pesky virus germs into my lungs.
But, for now, I’m thankful for good health.
I will be celebrating this weekend with our small, immediate family, and for that I am thankful.
Our son and daughter-in-law moved to within driving distance during this past year. That is certainly a non-Dumpster fire development of the year for which I’m thankful.
We won’t be going out or anything while they are here, but it will be a great three days just the same.
I’m thankful I haven’t been one of the many people this year to have their jobs disappear from under them this year.
Or to be furloughed. (Isn’t that a pleasant-sounding word used to make it not sound as bad as fired or laid off — or thrown into a Dumpster fire?)
There are days where getting up in the middle of the night to go to work, where the themes of the year some consider a Dumpster fire have to be discussed again and again, and occasionally being told the work I do bears the same odor as a candle from Flaming Crap does wear on me, but I’m thankful my job survives.
I have a wonderful home to come home to, friends to turn to in times good and bad, adventures to daydream of and make plans for fulfilling in the future.
I have hope of vaccines, better days and many roads to travel.
Dumpster fire or not, there is a lot for which to be thankful. (Dissolve back to reality.)
If nothing else, it’s just 41 days until 2021.
