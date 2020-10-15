I can’t believe I fell for it again. Click bait got me.
If you’re on Twitter, you know what I’m talking about. Or other levels of social media and web sites.
It’s the tease to learn or see something amazing. Maybe it’s 30 errors made in the movies. Or the top 40 celeb photos or 20 wardrobe malfunctions.
They get you to click on their link and you have to wade through limitless numbers of “examples” of what they are talking about, while perhaps never reaching the one that attracted you in the first place.
What they get out of it is lots of “clicks” on their site to boast about and they get to subject your eyes to about 500 pop up ads.
I particularly hate the ones that require two clicks to find something.
For example, maybe the claim to list the favorite sandwich in every state.
One click gets you to the name of the state, then it requires another to learn their favorite sandwich.
If you go through them all — and I can’t imagine why anyone except someone from Wyoming would do so — you’ve given them at least 100 clicks.
Why people of Wyoming?
Usually the “state favorite” lists are in alphabetical order.
You’ll find yourself going through 26 other states you barely care about if you want to know the fun fact for Nebraska.
That’s how long it might take you to find out that one survey says Nebraska’s favorite candy to hand out for Halloween is salt water taffy.
OK, raise your hand if you’ve ever given out salt water taffy on Halloween. I didn’t think so.
If you have, I hope you didn’t have too much trouble getting the egg off your house later that night.
(By the way, seven states list Candy Corn as their number one treat. That’s just not right. But, also, a topic for another day.)
So, what got me started on this tirade against click bait items?
I gave in to one just a little bit before I started writing this, and it’s 10 minutes of my life I’ll never get back. And it was the stupidest of topics.
It was a listing of items we are reportedly using the wrong way.
I’m almost embarrassed to say which one was the “tease” picture that drew me in.
Apparently, we’re misusing the little plastic cover that’s on top of a new container of stick deodorant.
I always thought you just popped it off and, having served its purpose, you threw it away. Or maybe I’m using the stick deodorant itself that wrong way.
I’ll never know, which is another of the really irritating features to these click bait sites.
It never told me what everyone is doing wrong with the one thing they pictured in the tease!
I must have felt like I had idle time on my hands when I clicked on it, but I thought, “Sure, tell me what I’m doing wrong.”
I could have learned a lot.
The site for the “doing stuff wrong” topic would list an item that is being misused, tell you a little bit about it, and then — if you wanted to know what people were doing wrong, you guessed it — you click on a video to show you.
Multiple clicks to get to one item. Again, it’s all about the clicks.
The more they get, the more they brag about traffic on their site.
So, I now know people are apparently doing something wrong with wooden clothes hangers, lids to soft drinks, straws inserted into cans of pop, pouring milk out of a carton, plastic clothes hangers, sauce pans, spoons for sauce pans, the loop on the back of your dress shirts (I better not say the politically incorrect name for those we had in high school), toilet liners and a whole lot more.
Those are just the ones I remember easily a couple hours after seeing them.
I zoomed past dozens of items being used wrong in search of the elusive plastic thing on the top of my deodorant.
It never listed it.
I felt so used. And deceived.
I wonder if there’s a list of sites I can look through to find where to report such heinous Internet deception?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.