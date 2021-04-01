A few weeks ago, in this spot, we talked about our infatuation with making lists and ranking random groupings.
It was the basis for me to give my rankings for the best months of the year. March was the winner.
If it was possible to come up with a ranking of 12 choices, how much simpler might it be to do the same for a list of seven. I think I’ll take a run at ranking the best days of the week.
I’m trying to decide if Saturday and Sunday should even be included.
Those two days that make up the weekend almost need to be in a class of their own. Even so, they might work their way into the poll.
The idea came from the strangest of sources. I’m a bit of a creature of habit, so I’ll stop short of calling what I’m about to describe as a “ritual.”
Every Thursday night, usually just prior to calling it a day, I gather up the trash in the home’s trash cans.
There are a just a few to check out each week, bag up their contents and set them by the back door.
After all, Friday is trash day.
The routine allows me to be ready to take the bags out to the larger trash dispenser and take it out to the curb before leaving for work Friday morning.
Before I’m back from work, the trash collectors have been here and I can return the empty dispenser to the garage, ready to serve again the next week.
The strange component of this is the fact that this routine actually makes me appreciate Thursdays.
When I’m going around gathering up the trash, I can smile a little knowing that this represents the fact that the next day is Friday, and thus the last work day of the week.
Now that I think of it, though, that may bode well for Thursday cracking the top half of my rankings, but how could it possibly top Friday, as that is the day I’m already looking forward to on Thursday.
Friday has its attributes for a number of reasons in addition to the trash-collecting routine.
As mentioned, it’s the last day of the work week.
It’s easier to drag my way into work on Fridays knowing that once it’s over, I’m taking a couple of days off.
Not that work is terrible, but — come on — not working is better.
By the nature of my “day job,” I get to bed somewhat early on workdays, making Fridays all the better.
Much like a junior high student, I relish Fridays because I get to “stay up late.”
Even if that usually means dozing off in my chair in the middle of a TV show or movie — at least during this pandemic that has kept me home more than the rest of the Fridays of my life.
Plus, how can you not like a day that has its own acronym? TGIF.
We don’t have to give an awful lot of thought to Monday.
I think Garfield the cat has it right.
It’s back to work after the weekend, it seems to drag on slowly and you still have four more days afterward before another weekend.
Mondays don’t get much love.
Tuesday just kind of sits there as a transition to the middle of the week.
If it has any redeeming value, it’s that its name lends itself to the catchy phrase “Taco Tuesday.”
If nothing else, it’s a good excuse to get tacos.
Wednesday has the most fun nickname — Hump Day.
Even before the insurance-selling camel made it more fun to say. Wednesdays give us hope because it’s not too soon to start thinking about the weekend.
I can’t help but notice that the word “weekend” keeps working its way into the conversation.
So, maybe we do allow Saturday and Sunday to be a part of our ratings.
For all the obvious reasons, they have to rank right at the top.
So, I guess if I were to rank the days of the week, it would have to be Saturday, Sunday, Friday, Thursday, Tuesday, Wednesday and, bringing up the rear, Monday.
Looks like today and the next two days are going to be great.
