We — and by “we” I mean people everywhere, but especially Americans — like to rate things or assign them a pecking order.
If you spend any time on Twitter, it won’t be long before you’re asked to rate your favorite pizza joint, or weekend drink or place to buy clothes.
Maybe you’ll be asked to give your Top 10 Beaches You Have Visited. Or, Top 10 Beaches You Would Like to Visit. Or if you were a professional athlete or actor, who would you be.
If there’s more than just one of something, we will want to give them a rating value.
Maybe it will be your favorite dwarf in "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
By the way, it’s Dopey, don’t even try to argue with me.
Hard to rate the rest of them, but I think Sneezy might have to be near the bottom. Grumpy will be in the top half — we can’t all be happy all the time.
Well, I guess Happy can.
It’s harder to rate the reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh. We don’t have enough of the back story history of them.
Just judging by names, Blitzen would have to be near the top.
Just the presence of the word blitz in his name seems to make him right for the job. Prancer or Donner might have to be near the bottom of the list.
Nothing against prancing on the job, but how would you like to be the guy behind him pulling the sleigh. And we all know what happened to Donner’s relatives in the mountains.
Side note: Rudolph is in a class of his own and thus isn’t rated with the others.
Don’t like my list? Make your own.
There may indeed be no right or wrong answers, but be prepared to defend your choices.
All this came to mind this week as I was turning the page on a calendar from February to March.
It made me think that the March turning of the calendar has to rate as the No. 1 month change. The other 11 are vying for second place.
Hope springs eternal when it comes to March.
During this month, winter will end and spring will begin. If it’s a winter like the last couple of months have been, you can’t help but like it.
And the way this week has been made it all that much better.
The days are noticeably longer, March Madness starts this month, grass and trees will start to green up.
What’s not to like about turning the page to March?
Arguments can be made for other monthly transitions.
July should be in the top five. July has Independence Day, really long days, hot summer nights, and for kids is the one full calendar month that does not include any school days.
July gets some votes, but it’s no March.
January is a significant calendar switch.
It’s not only the start of a new month, but a new year. It always starts with a party.
But it also is in wintertime, and that alone knocks it out of No. 1 contention.
Football fans will give September strong consideration for a lofty rating.
Games get going, crisp autumn days are perfect to go to games, it starts to cool down for those that hate really hot, humid days — so give September some thought.
Which is why August might not get as much love.
It’s the month that has those hot, humid days that start to wear on you.
School usually starts in August. It’s hard to knock a summer month too much, but August may go in the bottom half somewhere.
Some are just kind of plain and end up in the middle of the pack. I’m looking at you April. October, too.
May would be in the upper portion of the second half, but probably in the second half.
So, with March getting top billing, things aren’t looking good for February.
While I’ll always concede it’s a good month to have been born, it lacks much other luster.
It’s cold. Days are short. We’re tired of winter. Looks like a double-digit rating for February.
But, enough of the negative. March is here.
And, right now, that tops my list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.