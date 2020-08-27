If I was the kind of guy who would torture you a little bit by putting a stupid song in your head, then my lead sentence would make some sort of reference to, “Who let the dogs out?”
Lucky for you I’m not that kind of guy, but I do feel like I’m surrounded by dogs.
Then again, that could just be the heat getting to me.
I asked one of the resident meteorologists at work the other day if we could say that we are into the dog days of summer.
From what I understand about the term, it sure feels like it to me.
We have been on a “Groundhog Day’s” type of run in weather.
One hot day after another. Similar highs every day, similar lows every night, and no rain. I consider that the dog days of summer.
Just to try and wear out the theme, I was driving home recently and the radio station I was listening to was promoting their upcoming “Dog Days” special to air the next day.
On top of that, I was told earlier that same day that it was National Dog Day. Our social media at work was flooded with pictures in response to a request for people to send us a snapshot of their dog.
I really think we wouldn’t have gotten as many submissions if it had been “National Kid Day” and we had asked them to send us pictures of their kids.
So, it was dogs everywhere. So much so that I circled around to my original question: Are we in the dog days of summer?
Of course, that means one thing — it’s Google time.
While searching the Internet for more information on the dog days, I did run across this quote from the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
“This idiom refers to what is often the hottest and most sultry time of summer, where lethargy and indolence tend to reign due to the heat.”
There you go, I thought, this plays right into my mindset that since it’s hot and I could probably be accused of being lethargic and indolent (although maybe I should Google those two words first, just to be sure).
But, wouldn’t you know it, there’s more to the story.
It’s not just weather fit for a dog to be lazy around on the porch. As so many of these things do, they go as far back as the ancient Greeks and Romans and their keen observation of the heavens.
As Google often does, it left me confused.
Like this quote from the Farmer’s Almanac that explains the role the stars play in determining the dog days:
“The phrase is actually a reference to the fact that, during this time, the Sun occupies the same region of the sky as Sirius, the brightest star visible from any part of Earth and part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog.”
Well, sure. As long as they put it that way.
Other explanations even go so far as to put actual dates to the dog days.
This year that would be from July 3 to Aug. 11. Sorry, but in my selective memory of those weeks, they were nicer than the heat wave we’re going through now.
I’m more “doggy” now than I was then.
Maybe I just need to find a different part of the world where the solar guidelines are different.
In Finland, for example, it was from July 22 to Aug. 22. But, come on, how hot does it get in Finland?
Their hottest day this month was 78-degrees. The high today is supposed to be 65. Could they really have dog days? Only the dog constellation knows for sure.
All I know is I chose not to be constrained by the time frame that Sirius and Canis define. (Side note: Sirius is also the radio service I was listening to that was having the dog days special I mentioned earlier.)
So, if I want to lounge around on the porch and contend that the lawn shouldn’t be mowed due to my lethargic dog days mood, so be it.
Of course, it’s supposed to cool down this weekend.
I’ll go search the stars to see if there’s a new reason to lazy around.
