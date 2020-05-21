Two things of which I am a fan have come together. I enjoy getting up on Sunday morning to watch the CBS program called — appropriately enough — “Sunday Morning.”
I also enjoy the comic musings of Jim Gaffigan.
Gaffigan is now a regular contributor to Sunday Morning. It was a role he filled occasionally, but now he is quarantined at home — his crowded home — and sending weekly video reports from there.
Gaffigan and his wife have five kids, and they’re all there together with, quite literally, no where to go.
I think he’s loving it, despite portraying himself slowly sliding into some form of insanity. Did I mention he has five kids?
Something he said this past Sunday got me thinking, and I’m not the best thinker on Sunday morning.
While pontificating on the current state of affairs both in his apartment and in the outside world, he said: “I want to go back to the way it was.”
He’s had enough of the pandemic influenced world. He wants to “go back.”
I’m not so sure. I don’t think I want to go back to the way things were. But I’m not wild about the way things are, either.
I want to go forward to what is going to be.
We can’t change the present. We can’t bottle up all the coronavirus cells in the world and rocket them into outer space and be rid of them forever. (Besides, haven’t you seen the movies. They would probably crash on a distant planet, spawn a super species that would come to earth and destroy us all.)
The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 will forever be a part of us. Even while we are sitting here facing such tough decisions like when we’ll feel confident enough to sit in a room with more than 50 people in it.
This could be the defining moment of an entire generation. The type of event that forever alters how some activities are done. A time where we’ve learned new conveniences of modern technology that we will carry with us from here on out.
And, hopefully, improve on them along the way.
Other generations have had their defining moments. World wars. Terror attacks. Plagues. Revolutions.
One era is so heavily defined by its improvement to be dubbed the Renaissance (OK, that one took a few generations).
When we’ve had these defining moments, the human race has usually figured out a way to come out of it better than when they started.
Technological advances. Artistic advances. Philosophical. Even the way we treat entire races and genders.
We always have room for improvement. Sometimes we go out and find it on our own. Other times we need a swift kick in the pants to see it and make the improvement.
Or a humbling little germ with the power to bring our world to a screeching halt.
I don’t profess to be wise enough to list all the areas of improvement we could capitalize on at this time. Or maybe it would depress me to think of them all.
I just have faith that we can come out of this better.
Not the way it used to be. But, what is going to be.
Holiday Weekend
So, Monday is Memorial Day. Hopefully most of you are in a position where a three-day weekend is a welcome break.
Memorial Day is always referred to as the unofficial start of summer. If that’s the case, then that means spring is over.
For me, I often consider the “unofficial” start of spring to arrive when I take a day or two off to go to the boys state basketball tournament just for the fun of it.
I was planning to do that this year, but as you’ll recall, the day before it started it was decided fans weren’t welcome. And the first large scale alteration of life on the local level during a coronavirus pandemic began.
We all have a good idea of how it has gone since.
So, we’ve lost spring.
At least most of the normal outside activities related to it. Summer “starts” Monday. Here’s to hoping we all continue to do our part of make it so we don’t lose the entire summer.
Happy Memorial Day.
