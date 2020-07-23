It’s been a week that can be described away with the simple statement: “It’s 2020.”
This is the year of the non-normal. And it’s all happening at once.
Explaining too much during the year of the pandemic would skew too high on the serious meter, so let’s just ramble a little.
Birds in disguise
I enjoy watching Mother Nature fly by as much as the next guy, but when it comes to bird watching, I’m strictly an amateur. Heck, I don’t even know how to spell ornithologist, let alone act like one.
But I know what I like.
It wasn’t all that long ago while my wife and I were out for a walk that I mentioned I miss meadowlarks.
It’s our state bird, and there just don’t seem to be any of them around here. I don’t think I’ve ever seen one in central Nebraska.
It’s a shame, too.
Their song — or chirp or whistle or whatever you want to call it — is unique and pleasant sounding. It makes that screeching hoot — or whatever you want to call it — of the morning dove sound like a one-year-old pounding on a toy piano.
Growing up in North Platte and even spending one summer working on a small ranch on the edge of the Sandhills, meadowlarks were plentiful.
Someone really should tell the state bird that there is at least half of the state east of the 100th Meridian.
That’s why I was disappointed to be fooled this week by a feathered imposter.
A bird landed on our deck, and with strange lighting at play, I thought it was a rare, and apparently lost, meadowlark coming to visit.
The breast looked to have the yellowish tint of meadowlark.
Near the neck the yellow gives way to spots, and this one looked like that. The profile was a little different, but I had hope.
I was able to sneak outside and get close enough to discover I had been fooled.
This bird definitely lacked some of the characteristics of the meadowlark. I decided it was probably a younger, not yet mature robin. The orange breast hadn’t fully come in, fooling me into thinking what I did.
Oh well, I guess I’ll have to take a nature trip out west if I want to hear that distinct song.
Or, go on You Tube like I just did. That You Tube has everything.
Another rare sight
Speaking of searching the skies for rare sights, have you checked out the comet yet?
We’re in a rare window of opportunity where a visible comet is streaking through our night sky.
An hour or so after sunset is one prime time to look for Comet Neowise in the northwest sky.
Since I work such an odd schedule, I actually have seen in on the other side of nighttime.
It is visible in the northeast sky just a little before sunrise.
So, around 4:30 a.m. I’ve enjoyed this rare sight.
Neowise is on an interstellar path that won’t have it visible from earth for another 6,000 years.
I don’t think I’ll make it that long so, hopefully, I’ll have other sightings before it goes away for good — well, for 6,000 years — sometime in August.
Watch where you step
Actually, I have had one nighttime sighting of Neowise, and it helped teach the lesson of choosing your viewing spots carefully.
It was last Friday night, just shortly after sunset.
Armed with a pair of binoculars (which you don’t have to have, but it helps), I was able to see the comet from our backyard.
Wanting to share the moment with my wife, I encouraged her to join me and enjoy this “we-will-never-pass-this-way-again moment”.
She came out and joined me at what seemed to be an innocent part of the yard — until the sprinklers came on … right next to us.
A steady stream of water popped out of the ground, spraying right where we were standing.
Her interest in the comet cooled quickly.
But, we did both get a good laugh out of it.
And, since: “It’s 2020,” we’ll take all of those we can get.
