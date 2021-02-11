I’m trying not to do this, I really am.
I know it can get repetitive, even tedious. (Wait a minute, is it repetitive to also say it’s tedious. I’ll try to figure that out later.)
Anyway, I’m told it happens too often.
“Don’t talk about the weather,” I’m told. “You do it all the time.”
But, face it, how many conversations have you had this week that, at the very least, didn’t start without at least a passing reference to the fact that it is just too darn cold — and snowy.
We’re locked in one of those combination of factors that make the day-to-day routine more difficult.
We definitely aren’t going to see temperatures above freezing anytime soon, and there’s a good chance over the course of the next few days we might have at least a 48-hour run of temperatures that stay below zero.
Besides making it overall just uncomfortable, it means getting used to the heavy dose of snow that has fallen on the ground recently.
From where I sit right now, I can see about one-tenth of the pole that holds up my mailbox. Snow piled around it buries the rest.
The mailbox itself is not much more than a foot out of the snow.
There are mounds of snow along the driveway and the curb on down the streets.
I can’t see this from the out the window, but I also know that just around the corner is another pile of snow that came out of someone’s driveway that has grown to the point that it blocks our view when we are stopped at a stop sign and hoping to see traffic on the through-street we need to travel.
Next to my own driveway is a mound of scooped snow that we have put there and has reached the height that, when I’m running my snowblower, it can no longer reach over the pile.
According to the weather.com web site, the next day we’re expected to hit at least 32 degrees is a week from Monday — 10 days from now.
These piles of snow aren’t going to start shrinking for some time.
I’m holding out hope that I’ll see the grass in my lawn sometime in May.
I guess the one plus side is I won’t be mowing for a while.
I told my wife a little while back that I was just tired of putting on a coat.
Tired of needing to go to the closest every time I was heading out the door for any reason, and that was a week or so ago.
You know, when we had those hot temperatures in the 20’s.
I have one coat I hold in reserve toward the back of the closet. It’s the warmest coat I have for extreme temperatures or long stays outside.
I’m using it everyday now even if I’m just going out to get the mail.
It’s so cold, I moved the desk before I started writing this into the corner of the room. Someone told it was 90 degrees.
Oh no, it’s started.
I just dropped an “it’s so cold” line I stole from the Internet and that is probably about 200 years old.
Johnny Carson is rolling over in his grave, and I don’t have Ed McMahon standing by to laugh disproportionately louder than the groaner of a joke deserves.
But, wait, there’s more. A quick search of the Internet produces many more such gems.
It’s so cold …
— Lawyers have their hands in their own pockets.
— You have to open the fridge to heat the house.
— Police tell a robber to freeze, and he does.
— Even Elsa is bothered by it.
— I saw a Greyhound bus and the dog was riding on the inside.
OK, OK, I’ll stop.
The drummer is getting tired hitting all those rim shots.
The cold has started a new fad of people posting pictures of the thermometers in their cars.
So far, 28-below is the lowest I’ve seen.
But, we’re Nebraskans. We forge on.
I just saw a couple on the street out for a walk.
It’s nine degrees.
I salute you. But I’m staying in my 90-degree corner.
