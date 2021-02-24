Say what you will about it — and trust me, I said a lot of things about it — but last week was easier.
You remember last week, the coldest week in the history of mankind … anywhere. At least that’s what it felt like.
We lived through an “artic blast.” Up until last week, I thought that was a slushy drink at some convenience store.
Ends up it’s temperatures in the minus-100 range.
It is nowhere near that this week and we’re even supposed to have a nice stretch of weather for a little while now.
So, it’s a lot more complicated.
This week, it has been nice enough we need to contemplate, should we go outside for a walk to get a little exercise, or use the treadmill in the basement? (I have to pause here for laughter, as that’s a joke. I haven’t used the treadmill in the basement for ages.)
Last week was no contest. It was even cold inside. I’m saving all energy for the need to heat me from within.
This week, at the start of the day, before heading off to work in the pre-dawn hours, I have to contemplate which coat to grab out of the closet.
Is it the kind of heavy winter coat or the lighter one?
Last week was no contest. Just grab the absolutely heaviest, warmest coat in the closet that usually only comes out in extreme conditions and go.
This week, upon returning from work and switching out of the “work clothes,” a choice has to be made.
Do I change into something that looks halfway presentable just in case I go out on errands for a while, or something more comfortable?
Last week was no contest. Throw on the sweat pants and the old sweatshirt that is saved for those days I know I’ll never leave the house and settle into the chair closest to a furnace vent.
This week, upon seeing more snow melt away every day, it’s time to decide when to go out and see if any damage has been made from the massive amounts of snow that have been laying around.
Last week was no contest. The massive amounts of snow that have been laying around weren’t going anywhere, and in fact were being added to seemingly every day.
The choice to remain inside and make no trips out unless a matter of life and death was an easy one.
This week it is increasingly obvious that my car is a mess.
I can linger around it long enough to measure the layers of road salt and melting snow splashes.
I fear it needs to be cleaned off soon or the next time it is washed, the paint will come off right along with everything else.
So, choices need to be made.
The first given is that I’m not quite ready yet to restore the flow of water to the hose used to wash the car in the driveway.
So, which car wash to go to?
Do I use the self-wash wands, or go through the automatic wash?
If so, touchless or let those rotating brushes that beat the snot out my car?
So, many choices. Last week was much easier. The car could wait.
Don’t get me wrong. I’ll take this week over last week anytime.
I’ll take a typical week in June even more than I would this week. But I can’t get greedy.
That’s a good sign
If this week’s temperatures don’t have you thinking of spring, just look to the sky.
I left work one day this week to the chorus of geese flying overhead.
These weren’t the geese that hang around all winter at Lake Hastings and Heartwell Park. This group included some snow geese.
Their arrival is one of my annual signs of spring.
And to get cliché, just this Wednesday I saw a robin.
Birds have been rare around here lately, but it was good to see this sign of spring, as well.
Even from where I sit, I see a reminder on the window that a bird has been near it recently.
I know that “reminder” wasn’t there yesterday.
Now I just have to decide when to go out and clean it off.
