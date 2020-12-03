It’s one of those automatic statements. A reflex response. We’ve probably all been saying it for years.
Someone asks you what you’ve been up to lately.
“Nothing.”
Or the extended variety that puts the onus right back on the original questioner.
“Not much. How about you?”
Oh sure, now and then you might answer, “Oh man, I’ve been really busy. Let me tell you all about it.”
But as soon as we are a little bit into the answer, we see the other person’s eyes start to gloss over and we realize they were just being polite, and were not all that interested in a detailed answer.
So, replying “nothing” may be an exaggeration many times. But, let’s face it, these days it pretty much hits the nail on the head.
Yes, I have been going to work five days a week. But, come on, do you really want to know about work when you ask what I’ve been up to lately?
Probably not.
You want the good stuff. Wild adventures and tales of the high life. Or something like that.
But, in case you haven’t heard, we’re in a pandemic.
We’re supposed to limit our outings while protecting ourselves and others.
Weekends have been OK.
This past one included a quick trip out-of-town to help put Christmas lights on a family home. But, we got to town, we put up lights, we left.
No trips to the pub, no hanging out at another house. We “socially distanced” ourselves.
Other than that, there was one trip to the grocery store, one fast-food drive through for a “night on the town,” a drop off of a toy donation at church and a lot of home time.
It’s all part of trying to help slow the spread of — well, I don’t even want to type the word of what is keeping us at home so much.
Let’s just say it’s the “C” word, you don’t need me to tell you.
I’ve become the master of driving 10 times farther than I need to if running an errand. That toy drop-off I just referred to?
That included a cruise around the neighborhood of the church, and then the long way home.
I’ll cruise through downtown if I’m close to see if other people appear to be staying home as much as I am, or if they are out and about.
It was almost eerie to do so on Thanksgiving Day.
So many places were closed that it took on a ghosttown feel. That’s one plus to the situation. More people had Thanksgiving off than normal and were able to enjoy the day at home … again. Hopefully, they’ve haven’t driven their family members nuts yet.
But, that’s the hand we’ve been dealt and we will have to play out throughout the winter and beyond.
So, in case you’re turned to this column to see what I’ve been up to: The answer is “nothing.”
Thanks for asking.
That sums it up
Speaking of questions with automatically conditioned responses, it brings to mind a story from a visit many years ago to my hometown of North Platte.
I was with a group of co-workers as we were all there for Nebraskaland Days.
Our employer was a corporate sponsor, so — darn the luck — we had to go hang out at the festivities for work.
Tough duty.
As is often the case in these circumstances, we were in a local watering hole for the evening. That’s where an outgoing member of our group made his discovery.
“Watch this,” he said. “I’ll bet I can go up to just about anyone in this bar and ask them how they’re doing, and they’ll all say the same thing in response. ‘Good, you’?”
Sure enough, as we walked around, the conversations usually consisted of two lines.
“How ya doing?”
“Good. You?”
I’m not sure either person really wanted their question answered, but it passed for polite conversation.
It seems to work best the farther west you get in our state. If you ever happen to be in North Platte, give it a try.
So, throughout our little pandemic, no matter how little I’ve actually been doing, just in case you’re wondering how I’m holding up.
I’m … Good. You?
