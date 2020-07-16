I probably shouldn’t say this too loud, or even let it out at all. So, the rest of this is just between you and me, OK?
I have a change jar at home.
It has coins in it. You know, that highly endangered, in short supply, don’t expect some back if you pay for something in cash, currency.
For as long as I can remember, I’ve kept a container of some sort for spare change.
At the end of the day, if I had coins in my pocket, they would go into the jar, not returned to my pocket the next day to be recirculated.
When the right time came, I would cash them in.
For a few years, my tradition was to let the coins pile up all year — except when I needed to swipe quarters for the car wash or some other vending machine — and then in the springtime I would cash it in and head to the racetrack.
My collected coins were my “once a year” stash of money to use at the horse races.
That way, if I lost it — which I know is a shock that I sometimes did — I didn’t feel too bad about it. After all, it was just spare change.
My current supply is nothing to brag about. It might get my wife and I lunch someday. But it appears I may have more than some major retail and banking outlets.
Of all the ramifications of a global pandemic, who would have thought that a shortage of coins would be one.
But that fact hit the news cycle this week. This very newspaper ran a front-page story of the coin shortage.
Part of the message was that, on a local scale, we’re not really running out. Looked at from a national level though, it appears something is a foot.
My first hint was over a week ago at a fast-food outlet when I was sure I was owed $2.20 in change. The clerk gave me just $2.00. No dimes.
I must confess in my haste I was down the road before the reality struck, so I just wrote it off as an oversight and moved on. Although I think I’ll claim a 20-cent loss on my next tax return.
Little did I know it was another sign of the apocalypse.
Next, I went to the neighborhood big box store and prepared to check out, only to be greeted with a sign telling me I had to use my debit card — no cash accepted — due to the “national coin shortage.”
A variety of reasons have been cited as possible causes of the coin shortage.
Large bank chains not allowing customers into their lobbies, thus there’s nowhere to take their coins.
People not spending much money, thus no change to circulate. And an increased use of debit cards to pay for purchases. That last one does ring true for a slow down of the filling of my coin jar.
If this keeps up, I can only expect our society to respond in a way typical of the American public — we will start to hoard them.
Soon, everyone will have a “coin jar.” If you don’t believe that, I have just two words for you — toilet paper.
When the pandemic first started to hit, and word filtered out there may be a toilet paper shortage, we Americans couldn’t buy enough.
Fights were breaking out in stores as people piled the two-ply into their carts up to the ceiling.
Next thing you know, we will be stowing away ever penny, nickel, dime and quarter we can find.
There’s just something about seeing that collection of coins piling up through the days, months and years. You have visions of holding your own “guess the amount” carnival booth.
I think this will be a quick passing panic before people realize it’s overblown. However, just in case, I have a plan.
To reverse the usual phrase, I’ll make my coins available for “dollars on the penny.”
I’ll channel my inner Don Corleone or Tony Soprano and offer four quarters for only two dollars. Sure, it’s a big mark up, but we have to stick to paper money.
Just don’t tell anyone else — I have a change jar.
