I think it was former Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ed Zorinsky who liked to use a quote most commonly attributed to 19th century Prussian politician Otto von Bismark.
“Laws are like sausages, it is better to not see them being made.”
It’s a fun little quote for a politician, but I’m not sure I always agree. Sometimes it’s interesting — and educational — to see the sausage being made.
Earlier this week a lot of people were watching as the Hastings City Council contemplated a mask policy for the city.
Now, before you decide to jump now to the comics (unless you’re like me and read them first), this will not be an advocation of either side of the debate. However, just an observation of the process.
I watched most of the public hearing that preceded the vote on our Public Access Channel on my cable.
Quick aside: Did you know there was a Public Access Channel that airs council proceedings live?
It’s one way to keep up with what’s going on. It only took me a few minutes Monday to figure out just where it was on the dial.
Back to the process.
No matter which end of the political spectrum you fall on, you have to appreciate that laws aren’t exactly made in the dark here.
On this particular subject, lots of opinions were shared.
According to the Hastings Tribune’s coverage of the meeting, there were a total of 33 people who took advantage of the opportunity to speak.
A timer limited them to two minutes. For some, that was more than enough, for others the opposite.
I was impressed by the level of preparation shown by many of the speakers to state their case.
I was just as impressed by the impulsive emotion spoken by others.
I especially got a kick out of the woman who said she had been waiting earlier, but decided to go home.
She, too, watched the proceedings on public access, and was moved to come back to City Hall and speak to the council. Now that’s determination.
Due to social distancing, the room wasn’t packed as it often is when emotional issues are being discussed.
But that speaks even more to the commitment of those who spoke. I’m sure many of them had to wait outside in the cold for their turn to come in and speak.
After nearly two hours of public input, most council members then publicly expressed their thoughts behind their vote.
Council members made reference to a large volume of text messages, e-mails, phone messages and other communications received prior to the meeting.
It was refreshing to see evidence of the time spent by most of them in agonizing over their vote.
Personal stories were shared. Stress was evident in some of their voices.
But again — there they were in public, expressing their thoughts and casting their votes.
Regardless of your feelings of the direction of the vote, a fine plate of sausage was being made. If only because it was all right there for all of us to see.
So, a salute to all who spoke. A salute to those who serve.
Many may have thought the decision was a fore-drawn conclusion, but after seeing and hearing everyone share their thoughts, you know it wasn’t easy.
And the other great thing about the way our laws (or policies) are made, as some mentioned that night, they can all — from either side of the issue — eventually make their thoughts known again in the future on that great day known as Election Day.
Moving on
Is there any holiday we put in the rear-view mirror quicker than we do Thanksgiving?
Hopefully, you enjoyed a nice holiday Thursday, despite whatever cutbacks that may have been required.
But, if you even have Thanksgiving decorations in your house, I’m guessing you’ll spend part of today taking them down and replacing them with Christmas decorations.
Some couldn’t wait, of course.
For the rest of us, the timer is running.
Maybe it’s the 29-day proximity between the two, but Thanksgiving is instantly pushed aside for Christmas.
Memorial Day doesn’t yield that fast to July 4th. Or the Fourth to Labor Day.
Whatever the reason, let’s keep giving thanks — that Christmas is almost here.
