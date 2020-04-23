I’m probably lucky I’m not in school right now. Not that it was a cakewalk of high grades and academic achievements the first time, but at least I was there.
I’m not sure how I would have performed as a “distance learner.”
Distance learning, of course, being another one of the ever-popular catch phrases of 2020, a year we are not yet a third of the way in and yet anxious to put in the rear-view mirror.
Students and their teachers aren’t able to convene in the classroom, another personification of social distancing so as to not be exposed to the coronavirus.
Rather, they are connecting through assignments sent home both in paper packets and online. Classes are being taught over the Internet and assessed from afar.
It sounds a little like a pandemic version of “independent learning,” a concept fooled around with in my high school days. The teacher laid out the goals and assignments of an entire quarter or semester, and expected you to “work at your own pace,” while completing everything on time.
Not one of my strong points. Oh, I got everything done and still scored that highly valued signature on a diploma, but there was a disproportionate amount of course work done in the three days before a deadline than the three weeks — or months — prior to it.
Maybe that’s what led me into a journalism career — the pressure of a deadline.
Now, young students are expected to get a similar workload done while working on their computers. The very device that with a few clicks of the mouse can send them around the universe on the Internet, into a world of games or into a Zoom hangout with dozens of their closest friends.
I salute those wired to accomplish such things, while also writing this column between long looks out the window or a quick game of Spider Solitaire. (True fact — I just played a game of Spider right after writing that sentence under the pretext that I had to go check how to spell “solitaire.”)
It’s not something that left me after getting out of school, either. Eventually, “distance learning” catches up with all of us in the working world.
They disguise it with names like Webinar, or Online Training. It’s just more distance learning.
Some webinars for product training while working at a larger corporation were easy enough to begin with. There were sections of material to read, then a quiz to take at the end.
Score 80% or better on the quiz, and congratulations, you get to come back to work again tomorrow.
At first, if you were in a hurry, you could jump straight ahead to the quiz, bluff your way through it and move on. It didn’t take long for the web gurus to figure that out though.
With updates, you could no longer jump to the quiz, you have to advance through every page leading up to it. Pages that were timed, so you had to spend a minimum amount of time on each page. So, what the heck, might as well read everything and actually learn something.
Then there is the other bastion of corporate communications — the conference call. Yet another version of distance learning.
The best tool for these calls was the mute button. It allowed you to continue doing work tasks — or playing solitaire on your computer — while directing roughly half of your attention on the call.
The big danger here of course was to have someone actually direct a question your way. The challenge then to think of an answer in the short time you had to turn off the mute button.
It’s the equivalent of being called on by the teacher while you’re reading the Sports Illustrated “hidden” among your books.
Now that I’ve looked back at those corporate experiences, perhaps the fact that students are now learning from home, physically separated from their teachers, may be a silver lining to this coronavirus cloud.
While learning the basics of their formal education, they are also being trained for all the webinars, online trainings and conference calls that await them for the next five decades.
Maybe they can teach me how to “mute” out of a video conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.