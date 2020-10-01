Here’s a question that we posed at work earlier this week. And I emphasize earlier this week. As in before Tuesday (so, guess it must have been Monday, huh?).
So, it was in anticipation of one of the top events of the week, not in response to it.
Anyway, I was just wondering: What would a candidate for any office have to say, or do, to get most people to change their minds from how they think right now they are going to vote in the upcoming election?
And I don’t just mean for president. For any office or issue down the ballot, is there anyone out there still undecided and open-minded enough that something in the next 32 days is going to change their mind?
We tune into debates, or check with certain web sites or cable channels that most back up what we are thinking already, not so much to inform and influence, but more just for affirmation.
It doesn’t matter what shade of glasses you are looking through, blue or red, it’s all the same.
Maybe that — and well, let’s face it, the pandemic — is a reason so many more people seem to be willing to vote early these days. Whether by mail, in-person or dropping off a filled in ballot, a lot of people aren’t waiting for the first Tuesday in November.
We didn’t go with the traditional trip to the polling place in the May primary, but we didn’t mail in the ballot, either.
We took it down to the drop-off box at the courthouse a day or two before election day. I think we might go to the polls this time.
I’ve gotten a lot more used to going somewhere with a mask on lately, so I suppose I can go there, too.
But with a national election garnering so much attention this year, some people are rushing to make their marks on the ballot.
They request and receive a ballot at the earliest possible moment, fill it out and send it in. And then wait a month or more for the results.
I know someone who lives in Illinois. They went to a local polling station the first day early voting was allowed last week and waited in line two hours to vote.
No matter which candidate being voted for, that’s how anxious some people are, and set in their decision, to get their vote in.
There is one area that I think will eventually be hurt some by such a rush to get one vote in — the local races.
You’ve known for months now who was running for president this year, but do you know right now who is running for your city council or county commissioner seat?
Have you decided yet who you are going to vote for in the school board race, or for a ballot issue to build a new county facility? What’s that?
You didn’t know there was a ballot issue to build a new county facility? Well, get ready in Adams County, it’s going to be on your ballot.
This newspaper has been running a series of articles on candidates for local races, but it’s not done yet.
Most every local newspaper in the land runs some sort of election special edition before each major election to let people know what’s going on in their backyard.
Now, I’m not saying I’m going to give presidential levels of attention to all the local races, but I would like to be a little more educated before I head to polls.
Sure, I’ll admit I sometime skip the NRD races or Noxious Weed Control Board races (do they still have those?), but for the most part I want to know a little bit about the votes that come after that big one at the top of the ballot.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not advocating against voting early.
If you think you’re informed and ready, go ahead. It’s great that we’re given the opportunity.
And I have confidence in our local officials that our early ballots will be well taken care of and properly counted.
I’m pretty sure I know who I will be voting for at the top. But you never know, something big could happen in the next four weeks.
