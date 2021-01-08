OK, I know we’re only one week into it. But I feel like my major accomplishment for the New Year is that every time I have had to write down the date so far this year — I’ve written down 2021.
Not once have I had to hit the delete button or scratch out a zero. It’s been all 2021. Not a single 2020.
Wow. I really hope that one month, six months, even nine months into the year I’m not still considering that my greatest accomplishment.
Oh well, at least it gives me a launching pad for some general ramblings this week.
Wooden inspiration
Without a lot to think about so far, I’m wondering what type of inspiration I might draw from my surroundings. I’m using a new desk for my landing spot to do this writing.
Well, it’s new to me, anyway.
My mom is in the process of doing a little downsizing and no longer has need for a small desk that has been part of our family for a long time. It’s a simple desk, but perhaps still carries some writer’s karma.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s no resolute desk in the Oval Office that has been used by multiple presidents. That desk probably has drawers in it that are bigger than this desk.
But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been a busy place.
Dad used it some while working his way up the ranks to the top position in the state for the Knight of Columbus.
In fact, it seems a little bare without a KC pencil holder that was a fixture on it for a number of years. He spent many nights at this desk, after a full day of work, working on his responsibilities.
Mom used it for many years after that as her “business” desk. Bookkeeping skills she saw while working the front desk of an accounting firm helped her to use the computer to track their expenses in their retirement.
It wasn’t all work and no play. I’m sure Christmas cards were written here, e-mails sent and received, maybe even a game of solitaire or two.
Now, it’s my responsibility. I took it off her hands.
It fills a spot quite nicely in a room that until a few years ago was home to an oversized drum set.
It affords me a view out the window as I write. It even gives me a space for a John Deere lamp, another family hand-me-down that came my way the last time there was a downsizing.
I’ll try to serve it well while remembering those who sat here before me. It’s just a desk.
But it feels like a little bit more.
Not our best day
When people ask me about writing this column, I often reply, “Oh, that’s just my hobby.”
It’s a fun weekly diversion for me. And something that I hope brings a smile to someone’s face now and then.
The smiles are the big part. I try to keep it lighthearted.
I’ve said it before, there are people a lot smarter than me that write about the serious issues of the day that appear on this page all throughout the week.
I’m the comic relief. Some might say the village idiot but, come on, that might be too much.
I’m mostly a creature of habit, as well.
The time of day may vary, but it’s usually Wednesday when I ramble in print. It allows me the chance to empty my mind and just enjoy some writing, some sharing of observations of the passing scene.
I’ll have a topic rolling through my head usually for a day or two ahead of time. Then they get put on paper.
Wednesday.
This Wednesday was different.
This Wednesday I spent a good part of my day watching an unbelievable turn of events happening in our nation’s capitol.
With this column, and the fact that my real job puts me in the public eye, I try to avoid anything that would delve into my political leanings, and I’m going to continue to do so now.
Hopefully those smarter people mentioned earlier will be able to make sense of it and explain it here.
I just want us to get along. Peacefully.
Let’s try starting that with each and every one of us.
Commented
