I miss popcorn.
That may sound like a strange admission, especially when you consider that not more than five steps from where I’m sitting right now is a cupboard with multiple popcorn possibilities inside.
There are multiple boxes of microwave popcorn pouches. There is even a bag of ready-to-eat caramel corn.
I may not want to see the expiration date on all the choices, but they are there just the same.
But the point is, if I really wanted to, I could have popcorn within minutes of right now.
But — I miss popcorn.
It was a realization that struck me earlier this week while sitting at home, watching a live stream of a high school volleyball game.
Now (you know this is coming), “under normal circumstances any other year”, it’s likely that my wife and I would have been at that game.
Instead, just not quite ready yet to dive into a potentially crowded gym, we watched the static, one-camera view of the game with audio that didn’t match up with the video.
Not to mention the occasional pause while the computer tried to catch up.
And if we had been there, we most certainly would have bought a bag of popcorn.
These are the places where popcorn is the best: Games, movies, fairs, festivals and even farmers markets with the kettle corn guy in attendance.
They all go well with popcorn.
Strange phenomenon that snack food. We heat up a kernel of corn until it gets so hot it explodes. Then we eat it.
Well, eventually.
I know I almost have to take out a second mortgage on the house to buy it, but I can’t resist popcorn at the movies.
You smell it in the air the second you walk through the door. Even if you’ve just finished dinner and aren’t really hungry, they’ve got you with the smell.
Which is another oddity of popcorn.
You walk into the theater lobby and you can smell it popping.
You heard the distinct sound of kernels exploding and being dumped from the industrial-size popper.
You see them making a new batch. So, you order popcorn.
And it tastes like they made it yesterday. How do they do that?
Pop it fresh in front of you and still have an old batch to serve.
But it doesn’t matter. You’re at a movie and you’re eating popcorn. Multiple senses are having a field day.
When we were involved with the activities association at our son’s school and worked the occasional shift in the concession stand, we were certain we were serving up the best high school sports popcorn in the state.
Just to be sure, when we went to out-of-town games, we’d have to buy some popcorn and check it out. We never found better (of course).
I have a weakness for kettle corn, too.
That’s another version of the snack that rivals the movie theaters when it comes to the depths of your wallet you have to explore to make the purchase.
And since it comes in “small” bags large enough to feed a small convention, it usually is the last stop at a festival or wherever so you can take it home with you.
It takes days to go through it all — one random handful at a time.
There’s only one occasion where popcorn comes close to losing its magic … at the office.
No matter how large or small your workplace, it just takes one person to microwave a bag of popcorn to fill the area with the smell.
And it doesn’t seem to smell as good there as it does in the theater or high school gym.
Maybe it’s just because I would know I didn’t have any bags at work to pop, so I wouldn’t be having any.
Now, I know while I was watching that volleyball game this week, I could have made my own popcorn. But it just wouldn’t be the same.
Now that I think of it. Maybe it’s not the popcorn.
Maybe it’s the gyms, the games, the movies, the festivals and fairs that I miss.
Sure hope we get back to normal someday soon so I can start going to popcorn events again.
