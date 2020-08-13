We all just need a nice, big diversion.
Or a series of them. That’s what I was thinking earlier today, anyway. I need a diversion.
There’s just so much real-life swirling around us right now.
But then, there is always a lot to deal with, that’s the way we humans like it.
We like to stay busy.
We like to have family and friends to interact with.
We know we have to take the bad times with the good.
We just hope that the bad things don’t pile up a lot at one time.
If they do — we need a diversion. Or selective memory.
There’s a lot to this year we might all want to forget.
I tried to start formulating in my mind what a column about diversions might look like yesterday while I was mowing the lawn.
Hey, maybe mowing the lawn is a diversion!
It least it gives me time to think about things like this while walking back-and-forth over and over again.
Since then, real life dealt another big slap in the face, but I’ll spare you the details for now.
I think the neighbors would think I had gone nuts if I go mow the lawn again for a second day in a row, so I’ll have to look for other diversions.
They can be little and go by quickly, or they can take up even more of our time.
Reading a good book can be a nice diversion.
I wonder why I haven’t done that in such a long time?
Some people turn to food for a diversion. Whether it be preparing a favorite dish or even trying a new recipe that takes time to complete, preparing food can make you forget the rest of the world for a little while.
Even better yet is eating our favorite food.
Often, for me, that means turning to an ever-present bag of Peanut M&M’s that I keep in the refrigerator. (Well, if you must ask, because I think they’re better when they’re cold.) Alas, the last three of the current bag just got eaten.
Maybe I could go shopping for a replacement as a diversion. I think a lot of people go shopping to escape for a little while.
But, let’s face it, the grocery section might not exactly be that dream shopping excursion. Although, it would get me out of the house for a little bit — with my mask on, of course.
So, there’s always my other main food diversion. But I’ve already had some ice cream earlier in the day.
For the sake of my expanding waist line, I will need to divert myself from that particular diversion.
Actually, I am at this moment allowing myself a weekly diversion. That’s what writing this column can be.
It’s an escape in writing that allows me to shut out so much of the rest of the outside world. Unless, I guess, I spend that time pining over the fact that I need a diversion to distract me from the real world.
A lot of you had a major diversion pulled right out from under your feet this week.
No Nebraska football? What?! Now what do you do?
No six days of pouring over scouting reports, practice reports and anything posted on any type of social media just to get you ready for the seventh day. Game day.
So much for that diversion.
At its very core, it’s all the fault of this blasted pandemic.
We have all those normal daily life stresses that we have every year, but now the COVID hangs over them all and changes everything.
I’m amazed it was only five months ago that the boy’s state basketball tournament said no fans in the stands.
I remember saying then that now the virus is affecting all of us. Little did I know then its tentacles would weave their wave into everything we do.
So, don’t be surprised if I can’t be found in the coming days.
I may be in the basement with the shades drawn, the lights down low, a movie playing and a bowl of popcorn (with a side of Peanut M&M’s) on my lap).
Don’t worry. I’ll be fine.
I just need a diversion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.