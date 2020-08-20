I enjoy a good mother-in-law joke as much as the next guy.
There’s a bumper sticker on my mother-in-law’s refrigerator that says, “Happiness is seeing your mother-in-law’s picture on a milk carton.”
For those that who not recall, milk cartons used to feature a picture of missing people. Sure, that is not funny.
But when you make it a line about your mother-in-law, come on — it’s OK to admit you snickered a little bit.
That bumper sticker didn’t mysteriously appear on that fridge by me. My cousin — married to my wife’s sister and thus someone with whom I share a mother-in-law — was the culprit.
The fact that it remains on that appliance after over 30 years is a testament to my mother-in-law’s sense of humor.
It’s a good thing.
It’s been a while since I’ve made her the butt of a joke here in this column, but it has happened.
Thinking I must be like some stand-up comic, I’ve slipped in the occasional dig. And, since she insisted many years ago that I e-mail a copy to her each week, they didn’t go without her seeing them.
But that was OK. She could take it and she could dish it out.
And there’s something about that last sentence that just isn’t quite right.
Unlike some of the earlier sentences, I guess I technically got it right this time. I wrote in the past tense.
That’s because after over 92 years of living, 37-plus years of which I had the pleasure of sharing with her — she’s not with us anymore. After fight after fight to keep on going and live life on her terms, her body had enough.
We’re all going to miss her, family and friends alike.
She was both beloved — and let’s face it, sometimes feared. Often by the same people.
It’s no coincidence that even though her corner yard should have been the host of the town street sign when the were installed a few years back, it’s on the other side of the street. You don’t mess with Marcella’s flower plots.
But she was fiercely loyal to her town, her friends, her church and everything else that made up the only home she ever wanted to have.
She would accept an invitation to a game of cards at the drop of a hat, and though she would complain that had the edge in our rummy games, I think a true tally would show she won more that she lost.
Which is OK, how many times did I really need to be called a horse’s hind end?
Her house was filled with laughter. And I do mean filled.
She couldn’t turn down a request to stay at her house, and some holiday weekends that number would get up there. Memorial Day weekends were memorable.
People would fill the house and overflow to the camper that belonged to a friend who she would arrange to have parked in the driveway.
And whether during a weekend with scores of people in the house, or during a time one person would just happen to drop by, if you left her house hungry — “it was your own damn fault.”
The food was plentiful and it was there at all hours.
There can’t be a kitchen table in the world that has had more stories told over it at all hours from generations of people with ample food and drink there, than the one that belonged to my mother-in-law.
Another thing that I’ve been saying for years — I absolutely could not have asked for a better grandmother for my son.
From that first time we left him with her for a weekend at grandma’s, to her attendance at anything he was involved in, she knew parts of him better than I did. They had a bond.
I’ve insulted her in jest and in frustration. I’ve rolled my eyes at her overdoing the hostess role. I’ve put up with times she would frustrate my wife. I’ve traded barbs with her as we would both try to get a rise out of the other. We’ve been through a lot of up and downs through the years.
And now I’ll miss her.
No joking Marcella … you were the best mother-in-law a guy could ask for.
