Who says that the entertainment industry doesn’t have a solid influence over our behaviors and traditions?
I’m guessing you unknowingly showed an example of just that this past weekend.
Tuesday was Groundhog Day.
For as long as I can remember, Feb. 2 has been reserved as the day that, for some unknown to me reason, a furry, large-size rodent pushes every meteorologist to the back seat and predicts the weather.
If a groundhog comes out of his earthly home and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter.
If he does not see a shadow (one of the few winter days we actually hope for cloudy skies), we will have an early spring.
At least, that’s what it has meant for decades.
But, for many of you, what did you think of more — the prediction of the weather, or the tedium of the same day seeming to repeat itself over and over again.
That second scenario is a 14-word description of the plot of the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray.
You know it. He’s the TV weatherman forced to cover the most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, and the surrounding Pennsylvania celebration of Groundhog Day.
In the movie, Murray’s character is caught in some time loop, forced to repeat the day until he becomes, somehow, a more tolerable person.
This past Tuesday, I think I saw as many mentions of the movie plot and the reliving of events repeatedly as much as I did the groundhog himself.
One has been around for 28 years; the other’s origin could date back centuries. But it’s the newer take that is getting more mentions.
So it is that a movie has taken over our cultural (and I use that term loosely in this case) observation of a day steeped in fork lore.
It has me wondering if any other holidays are similarly affected.
And yes, I know it’s a stretch to call Groundhog Day a holiday. I didn’t get the day off, did you?
But how about Independence Day? Now we celebrate it with cookouts, parades and fireworks.
If the movies take over, we will have to figure out a way to have an annual invasion of earth by aliens, one that can only be stopped by a fighter-jet pilot president and Will Smith.
That could get a little messier than the fireworks trash we have to sweep out of the street every year.
I wonder about this, too. Wawas covering our houses with enough Christmas lights to be seen from the International Space Station something that we were figuring out on our own?
Or, are we merely mutating our holiday celebrations to match those of Clark Griswold in “Christmas Vacation?”
New Year’s will probably always be a time of popping champagne and singing Auld Land Syne. I wasn’t able to find a movie that could someday change our traditions.
It’s not like New Year’s Eve doesn’t work its way into a lot of movies — it does.
But usually only after a couple of hours of people falling in and out of love before realizing at the stroke of midnight for a new year that they can’t live with one another (see “When Harry Met Sally,” or maybe even “About Time”).
I don’t think I could go through that every year.
At least it’s better than the kiss Fredo Corleone got from his brother Michael on New Year’s Eve in “Godfather 2” … “I know it was you Fredo. You broke my heart.”
And my Internet search also tells me New Year’s plays into the plot of “Bridgett Jones’ Diary,” but I haven’t seen it. Don’t want to see it. You can’t make me.
Searching “Labor Day movies” gets you a long list of movies about the common working man and labor unions, but nothing that would alter our traditional Labor Day tradition of … Hmm, guess I don’t have any Labor Day traditions.
A check for Memorial Day comes up with a lot of war movies. So, that may be appropriate. It might make us remember to salute fallen soldiers on that weekend.
Our next “holiday” is Valentine’s Day.
I don’t have the heart to search for that. Bridget Jones might show up again, so I’d better just stop here.
