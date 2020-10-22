I wonder what it’s like to see the end of a World Series game? It’s a question that comes up again this week as the Fall Classic is under way.
Of course, just to make sure we don’t forget that this is 2020 — and that absolutely nothing goes the way it’s supposed to go this year — all the games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are being played at a neutral field in Arlington, Texas.
Sure, why not?
But one thing that remains consistent to past years is the starting time.
The games are starting shortly after 7 p.m. And since playoff games are typically played at a “deliberate” pace, they don’t get over until sometime the other side of 10 o’clock.
Or so I must speculate, because like anyone under 13 or so years old, that’s after my bedtime.
Work has done that to me.
Much like the home-field set up for the World Series this year, my work shift is a little out of the ordinary.
Let’s just say the start of my shift could best be described as “the middle of the night.”
So, if I want even five hours or so of sleep each night, I’m not seeing the end of the baseball games.
Even if they were playing a doubleheader in the style that they did during the shortened regular season, I wouldn’t have much of a chance. Those games were seven innings long, not the traditional nine.
Why? Have I mentioned yet that it’s 2020?
Seems like my best hope is to make it to the end of the fourth inning or a little longer.
I guess that’s OK this year. I don’t really have any skin in the game. I can’t say that I’m really a fan of either team.
But I still enjoy watching.
It’s the World Series, after all.
Sometime, if nothing else, it just a good background distraction.
In fact, Game Two is on as I write this.
There are plenty of short pauses in the action to allow me to write and watch at the same time. It’s also in the fourth inning right now and my eyes are getting a little heavy.
If not for the keyboard on my lap, I may be checking out of the game and calling it a day.
It’s probably a good thing the Kansas City Royals aren’t in the Series. I would definitely be sleep deprived.
I mentioned not being a fan of either the Dodgers or Rays. The last few years the closest I’ve come to having a “go-to” team would be the Royals.
There’s the geographic proximity. There’s the fact all their games are on TV around here. But most of all, in his later years, my dad became a Royals fans.
If I kept up with them it gave us even more in common to talk about.
The Royals were last in the World Series in 2015. I had a different job then. I had normal hours then. I got to see the end of most of those games.
I miss the days of at least a couple of the games being afternoon games.
Now, thanks to TV scheduling, even If the games are on the weekend, they play at night.
I even remember the days of kids bringing a transistor radio and an earpiece to grade school so they could listen to weekday afternoon World Series games on the radio.
Their toughest task, after not being detected by the teacher, was to keep the rest of us informed as to what was going on.
It’s not just baseball. Most sports are on the same schedule.
I didn’t see the end of any of the recent basketball or hockey post-season games, either. Baseball, hockey and basketball post-seasons were all at the same time.
Why? Have I mentioned yet that it’s 2020?
There was a Kansas City Chiefs football game the other day that started at 4 in the afternoon.
That was nice. I got to see most of that game.
Of course, the game was played on Monday — and it was billed as “Thursday Night Football.”
So, that was a little confusing.
Why? Have I mentioned … well, you know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.