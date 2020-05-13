So, things are supposed to lighten up a little bit on Monday. If you’re not sure what “things” need to be lightened up, you just haven’t been paying attention lately.
Monday is the day the Directed Health Measures are relaxed in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
The DHM’s are what have been keeping you out of your favorite restaurants and other areas as we all try to pull our weight in the coronavirus fight.
I won’t explain all the details, but next week restaurants that choose to can re-open to in-person dining, albeit at half-capacity. Salons, tattoo parlors and other type businesses can get back to work, also with restrictions.
So, what are you going to do first? To hear people talk, it will involve hair.
A co-worker was pointing out the other day that he gets his hair cut in Hastings and he’s ready to line up Monday morning.
All along, the sacred right of getting a haircut seems to be the one most protested over. Expect a run on hair-coloring supplies next week, as well.
I figure I’ll let the people that feel a life-altering need for a cut and color to test the 10-person per salon limit before I jump in. I told that to my co-worker after his announcement, and he pointed out I was “getting a little shaggy.”
Yeah. So.
I’m kind of liking it. I’ve enjoyed the feel of hair on the back of my neck as we go for walks.
I’ve tried to keep it shaped up a bit on the sides while making sure I don’t inadvertently give myself a mullet. I’m recalling collegiate days decades ago and the era of semi-annual haircuts, usually timed to coincide with extended school breaks, and thus a trip home.
I know the end is coming. But I had resigned myself that it would be June before the salons were given the green flag.
This week’s announcement surprised me a little bit. So, as long as I’m in that frame of mind anyway, I figure I could wait it out.
So, don’t expect me to be waiting in line. I’ll cede my space to those in a more urgent rush.
‘Let It Be’ for 50 years
I got curious this week upon seeing the news that last Friday was the 50th anniversary of the release of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” album — the last one they released.
I’m guessing most everyone is, at the very least, familiar with the title song. And, at the very most, can sing along word-for-word. That goes for those who were around for the release, and those who were born well afterward.
It got me wondering: Is there a newly-released song out there right now, or even from the last year or so, that will be as fondly remembered and easily recalled 50 years from now?
In a highly unscientific poll of one “twenty-something” co-worker, I posed that question anxious to hear his reply.
First, he admitted that yes, indeed, he knows every word of “Let It Be.”
After some careful thought and discussion, his first thought was such a song probably isn’t out there right now.
He did mention “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Born This Way” as possibilities, but not with a lot of confidence.
He threw out Bruno Mars as one performer that may stand the test of time.
Don’t get me wrong, I know there are outstanding musicians and outstanding songs out there.
Now and then my radio dial even gets stuck and I listen to them for a little bit.
My poll subject did theorize there may have to be a group that revolutionizes a new genre of music, much as the Beatles played a huge roll in the shaping of rock ‘n roll, to come up with a piece of work that will still survive and thrive a half-century from now.
Now I know — you can’t really draw a conclusion from a one-person survey. But, just give it some thought.
See if you can come up with someone that will make that mark. Do what I did, ask someone well under half your age and see what they think.
If you strongly disagree with them (or me), well — just let it be.
