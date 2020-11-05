Here is my pledge to you. The following paragraphs will be an election free zone.
Sure, maybe I’m supposed to come up with some words of wisdom of what has transpired on the election front this week, both nationally and locally.
Deep thoughts on this year’s “election like no other.” That’s as opposed to the “election like no other” four years ago. And four years before that, and 40 years before that — you get the drift.
But I can’t. I’m just tired. And I’m sure the election is playing a role in that.
So, no election talk.
Let the dust settle
When you don’t have — well, that other topic — to talk about, where do you turn? To the weather, of course.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not ready for winter.
I’m not sure that I ever am. But I don’t think I’ll complain too much if we get the forecasted moisture we’re supposed to get in the early parts of next week, even if a little of it comes down white.
Our parched landscape could use a drink.
We took a quick afternoon trip to Ord earlier this week and it is just plain dusty out there.
It was one of those rare days — the wind wasn’t blowing at all and dust and dirt seemed to hang in the air.
Through much of the North Loup Valley, the closing stages of the fall harvest were well under way.
The combines and their accompanying pieces of equipment were kicking up a lot of dirt, and it was just hanging there.
During the entire trip home, if you were up a hill or overlooking a valley, the dirty air was there.
Even driving through Grand Island it was prevalent.
I watched two cars go down a gravel road and they left a cloud behind them that was probably visible from weather satellites.
If you’re wondering what it looks like, there’s a fresh layer of it on my car.
So, we could use a good soaking. The rain-all-day type of moisture.
At least enough to settle the dust.
A major accomplishment
Here’s a news item that is at least of interest to me, that may have gotten lost in the shuffle this week because of the … well, you know.
Twenty years ago this past Monday, a crew of three — one American, two Russians — arrived at the International Space Station.
Since that time, there has always been someone on the ISS.
Twenty continuous years of humans circling the earth in a space station that took 11 years to assemble and is now roughly the size of a five-bedroom home.
A total of 239 people has spent some time there. They have hailed from 19 countries.
What an amazing display of international cooperation and working for the common good.
Oops, I better watch it before I try to draw parallels to the … well, you know.
This old shirt
This last rambling thought is not to be mistaken as being about the aforementioned “E” word. It’s more an embarrassing story I tell on myself.
In advance work preparing for this week, I came across a video I posted four years ago to a since forgotten social media platform.
We were required for work to post some kind of live video that night, so I did some “musings from under the street light.”
It was the first Tuesday of November and I was on a street corner downtown — between appointments.
What I said is immaterial. It was something about a nationwide selection process going on that day. It’s what I noticed.
I was wearing a shirt that bore a strong resemblance to one I’m wearing this week. Now, I’m pretty certain it’s not the same shirt. I just have a habit of replacing one shirt with another much like it.
The tie I know I just parted company with a year or so ago when it got a little frayed. But the glasses were the same and my clothing choices hadn’t changed.
Kind of embarrassing.
It’s kind of like wearing T-shirts around that were from rock band concerts in the 1990’s. We wear them now to embarrass our kids with the idea we still have this old ink on our clothes.
Extra points if it’s from a Grateful Dead concert.
