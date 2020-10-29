I’m going to guess that you’re familiar with this feeling. Beyond that, I’m thinking you, too, feel powerless to change it.
I need to spread things around a little more.
The early part of this week was a snapshot of the feeling. But then again, maybe it’s just another personification of Murphy’s Law.
The first few days of this week were pretty laid back.
I didn’t really have much of anything to do, and that’s exactly what I did. I can “rest” with the best of them.
Sunday is made for that, of course. Can’t tell you much else about Genesis, but I know there’s something in there about resting on the seventh day.
Monday there was snow on the ground and, you know, there’s just so much you can do under conditions like that.
Tuesday was just a Tuesday. In the evening at least, I needed to watch some of the World Series (refer back to last week to read why it was just “some” of the game).
Then came Wednesday. Work had a couple of hectic moments, but that’s what happens when — among other things — they cancel a Husker game while a deadline is looming in the very near future.
Then there was a doctor’s appointment, an extra work assignment involving activities after hours and at home, a shopping trip, food run and creating this masterpiece that you’re reading right now.
Nothing to do for a few days and then — Wham! — here it all comes.
By now, I’m hoping you’re at least nodding a little bit in agreement — that you, too, are frequently hit with this feeling of everything happening at once, ganging up on you to raise the blood pressure just a little bit.
What’s that you say? You don’t feel that way? And it’s because you have this characteristic you call “organization?”
Sorry, not familiar with the word.
Ok, yea, maybe I could figure out a way to spread things out myself. You would think that organization seminar that I went to years ago wouldn’t have completely worn off (so I have at least heard of the word).
Let’s review:
1) Hectic moments at work. So, I work in the news business. For some reason things seem to happen at all times, even when a newscast is looming. I supposed I could have asked Wisconsin to time its cancellation a little earlier in the morning, but I don’t have Barry Alvarez’s phone number.
2) Doctor’s appointment. Well, I made the appointment one year ago. Who knew then that other things would be going on while wearing a breezy robe and making sure I would be allowed to live another year? I made another appointment for one year from last Tuesday, so I wonder what else will happen that day.
3) Extra work assignment. I could see this one coming when I knew the person we will call the project manager was deciding it had to be done and I was going to be involved. Maybe I could have come up with my own idea while she was brainstorming. One that wouldn’t involve a couple hours of time at home to make happen. But I didn’t, OK? Give me a break here.
4) The shopping trip was mainly necessitated by the need for materials for the aforementioned work project, but also proved to be a good time to buy a birthday card for my sister. I don’t think I would have succeeded at having her move her birthday back a few days to accommodate my card buying on another day, so that, too, was out of my hands. And I hear you suggesting I should have gone card shopping on one of those “do nothing” days, but … well, I’ve got nothing so let’s just let that one go.
5) The food run was necessitated by a lack of planning and desire on what to have for dinner that night. And who really needs too much of an excuse to hit a drive-thru now and then. I have to help the food industry in these trying times.
So, look at that.
A numbered list of reasons for not proactively preventing a one-day crush of activity.
That almost looks organized.
Nah!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.