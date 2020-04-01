It was a major landmark in my life. One that was anticipated for years. It seemed somewhere around my grade school years that it was going to be possible, if not inevitable.
And yet, it was something I could do absolutely nothing to help bring it about. It was either going to happen or it wasn’t. All I could do was wait.
For something this big, you would think I would be able to tell you precisely when it happened, but I can’t.
I guessing it was somewhere in the junior high era of my life. But there is no written record. No marks on the wall, although if there were, I know exactly what wall it would have been.
It was the measuring wall. Where every now and then the kids of the family would insist that mom or dad, or even one of the other sibs, get out the yard stick and measure us.
Five-five. Five-seven. Even five-ten and higher. It was going to happen. Someday, much like dad and other relatives, I would be six-feet tall.
It was a significant. When it got close, when it came to listing your height for a junior high basketball program, you thought about listing 6-0, even though you were 5-11 or even 5-10.
But you knew the former was much better. Opposing players would grab a program on the way into the gym (junior high scouting reports were virtually non-existent in my day), and someone would go, “Whoa, they have a six-footer”. You could feel the fear in the gym.
Of course, in the interest of full-disclosure, they would watch in warm-ups and decide, “Don’t worry, he looks more like 5-11 and he looks pretty uncoordinated."
It didn’t matter though. On paper, I was six-foot tall.
I went a little over that mark, but on high school basketball programs and on my driver’s license, I peaked out at 6-3. Now, in my increasing years, I worry about shrinking back down to six-foot even. That won’t be nearly as anticipated as getting there the first time.
There are a few other times in our lives that six feet of distance might come into play. “I wouldn’t touch that with a six-foot pole."
It’s not as common as a ten-foot pole, but it pops up now and then.
Google six-foot and you see it’s a name for an entertainment production studio. I had to Google to find that out, probably because I’ve never heard of the games, movies or books they post most prominently on their web site.
Google “six-feet," and you generally are directed to references of an old HBO show I used to enjoy called “Six-Feet Under."
But when you consider the more prominent use of the phrase, and theme of the show, let’s not talk about that.
Something called Wikitionary says six-feet is the standard distance between the tracks of a railroad, at least in Great Britain.
I not buying it though. If there were six feet apart, the Snidely Whiplash would have never been able to tie Nell to the tracks so Dudley Do-right could save her. No way Nell was over six-feet tall.
Six-feet equals two yards. If it’s third down and two yards to go you know your favorite football team should be able to pick It up with ease. Ask thousands of people around here and they’ll say all you have to do is, “Run the damn ball."
Now, of course, we all know what six-feet is. It’s the distance we have to keep away from each other to help make sure we’re not out there sharing coronavirus germs with each other. It is the magic number for social distancing.
So, it helps to know how far that is.
Thanks to one major retail store that has six-foot arrows on the floor to let you know how far to stay away. I’d like to see them put that arrow in some of their new aisles to show that I don’t think they’re six-feet wide.
So, I guess if I encounter other people, I now know I have to stay one junior high basketball player distance away. Or the width of the railroad tracks. Or two easy yards.
It just doesn’t sound as fun as reaching six-feet-tall.
