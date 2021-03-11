When it comes to reaching certain accomplishments, this should be a big week for me.
In fact, if things go the way I think they can, I should hit a milestone the day after I finish writing this, which would also be a day before you have the chance to read it.
Mind you, not all accomplishments are of the scale to take your breath away, so be prepared to be under-whelmed and point out to me that you’ve reached this same accomplishment multiple times already this year and will continue to pile up the numbers as the year progresses.
Just the same, I’m going to finish a book this week.
No, not writing one. Reading one.
See, I said you wouldn’t be real impressed, but I’m feeling good about it.
My book reading accomplishments have dwindled through the years. I think I’ll blame it on the Internet.
It’s not that I’ve given up on reading altogether.
Including digital subscriptions, I read at least parts of three different newspapers every day.
At work, I seem to be constantly reading something, whether it be an e-mail, a press release, someone else’s reporting from which I have to cull out the key facts and other various forms of research into the passing scene.
At home, I’ll grab the computer and scan through any of a number of web sites each day.
And then, of course, there’s Twitter.
It’s my only real social media vice, but if I could cut out some of my Twitter reading time, I might be able to work in a book now and then.
Finishing a book this week will put me into a tie for the number of books I recall reading last year.
Last year, it was a book written by the son of one of my first cousins. Their families were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The book was his telling of their story.
Another cousin — apparently their branch of the family is the literary one — has written a historical based book of another Texas hurricane, this one was in 1900.
That book is on the shelf nearby, a strong candidate to help me double by book reading output for the year.
Besides, I already know she weaves in the names of a lot of extended family members into the characters of her book.
So, I have to read a book that has my name in it.
Also on the shelf is a book I requested for Christmas, so I have to read that soon.
It’s the story of the astronauts of the historic Apollo 8 mission in 1968. I read the first chapter at someone else’s house and enjoyed it enough to want to read the rest.
But first I have to get through the final 50 pages of “24th and Glory.”
It was written by Omaha World-Herald sports reporter Dirk Chatelain and first appeared as a series of articles in the paper.
It chronicles some of the all-time great athletes from Nebraska — Bob Gibson, Gale Sayers, Marlin Briscoe, Johnny Rogers and more.
They all came from the same North Omaha neighborhood at roughly the same time.
Their lives are intertwined with one another and with some of the most tumultuous times the city and state have ever seen — roughly the late 1940’s through 1968.
It lays bare the embarrassment of segregation, racism and its ugly role on society at the time, while also holding up the accomplishments of these great athletes as they succeeded against all odds.
It has been an eye-opening, enjoyable and somewhat easy read.
I hope to find a little time tomorrow to finish it off.
Some people need different conditions while reading books.
I prefer a quiet setting. My wife can read most anywhere.
We’ll be sitting in the same room with the TV on, and she is still able to read.
If I’m around the TV, it’s a little too much of a distraction for me. I want to be able to concentrate on what I’m reading.
Maybe someday I’ll remove some distractions and read more books.
The bookcase over my shoulder right now testifies to the fact that I have in the past.
I would consider it a true accomplishment.
