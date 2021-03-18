It’s time for annual rituals and overindulgence.
No, not St. Patrick’s Day.
That was a couple of days ago. To use the overused phrase, it’s March Madness time, the time that brings out the basketball fan in all of us.
I hope we can remember how it’s done. Last year, we had to hit the “skip” button.
It was right at this time of year last year that we were all becoming familiar with the word pandemic and all that came with it.
We had finally learned how to spell coronavirus and to realize it had nothing to do with a beer from Mexico. And to realize just what it had to do with.
One thing it had to do with was the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament, a surer sign of spring than the return of the sandhill cranes.
It’s the blitz of basketball that brings an end to the collegiate season.
Sixty-eight teams, three weekends, upsets, buzzer-beaters, skipped work hours and, of course, brackets.
We always seem to talk about brackets.
It’s the ritual where we take a blank sheet with all the pairings of the tournament and subsequent rounds laid out in front of us, and channel our physic powers to predict how it will all play out.
Offices hold competitions, national web sites hold competitions, any group with more than two people and a lot of opinions hold competitions.
Who can most accurately predict how it come out?
It might be the basketball junkie who follows the sport intensely all year long and knows that the No. 13 seed in the East has the best chance of beating the No. 6 seed because their point guard is an inch-and-a-half taller than the other team’s second string forward.
Or it’s the person who knows that Wisconsin will beat Maryland because badgers are tougher than turtles.
Or the person who picks all teams with purple in their uniforms.
Or people like me who are the living epitome of the phrase “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing.”
I think I know a little bit about college basketball, but upon further review — not so much.
My bracket will likely be filled out in about five minutes within hours of the start of the tournament.
Just soon enough to get it entered in a workplace competition and maybe an online site.
All I know for sure is the tournament will be more fun by having just a little “skin in the game”, even if just for bragging rights.
Not like I need too much of an excuse to zone out and watch a bunch of basketball.
You need not look any further than last weekend to prove that.
In normal times (remember them?), I would have preferred to take a day or two off of work and go to Lincoln for the Boys State Basketball Tournament.
My wife and I have gotten into that habit of late, taking the opportunity to go hang out with friends and take in a game or two — or 10.
With the attendance limitations of the past two years, that hasn’t been possible.
But I did make up for lost time with the TV on. Hats off to News Channel Nebraska, which broadcast all of the semifinal games this year.
And, of course, NET for its continued broadcasting of the finals.
Not only did it give me a chance to finally watch Adams Central play a couple of games — I went this entire high school season without going to a game in-person, which is rare — but it also gave me a chance to watch a couple of really amazing Class A games, along with plenty of other drama.
And it’s not only last weekend, but the weekend before for girl’s games, as well.
So, I feel like I’m halfway to a basketball trance, and the next three weekends should push me over the edge.
I just have to remember how to pick an upset in my brackets.
How to find Tru TV on my channel guide. How to time out any remote flipping to make sure I don’t miss any exciting finishes to games.
And how to speak to my wife occasionally to make sure I stay on her good side.
It’s madness, right?
