Now and then people will ask me what my weekly column is about. One of my standard replies is, “Usually nothing." It’s a guilty plea to accusations that I write a whole lot of nothing.
So, today, let’s try a whole lot of “somethings" and see if they add up to a nothing.
Something I haven’t realized before: How much I touch my face. We’ve been told for weeks not to touch our face to protect ourselves from invisible viruses.
Since then, I seem to catch myself hundreds of times a day. My shirt collars are getting stretched out because I grab them when I catch my hand headed toward my face.
Something I’ve never wondered before: Are my ears part of my face? When I scratch my ears, am I violating the “don’t touch your face rule?"
Something I’ve wondered before, but not like this: Where is everyone going?
Back in the old days (two months ago), there would be times I would drive through the middle of town and wonder just where all the cars, lined up for blocks, were going.
Now, I drive through the middle of town and wonder, “Where is everybody going? Aren’t you all supposed to be staying home?”
OK, yes, I had to be out to notice this, but it has been for essential trips ... I swear — like taking cards and bills to the mailboxes outside the post office, which is just a cheap excuse to get outside.
It’s been a while since I’ve been in a building other than a grocery store, work or home.
Something I could convince myself was “essential" is gas for my grill. I ran out the other day and rationalized since it was needed for the preparation of dinner that night, I could go get more.
Something I’ve already admitted to myself isn’t essential: Half-price candy. I will forego my tradition of hitting the big-box store for half-price candy the day after Easter.
I’ll stay away.
Something I haven’t done in 45 (or so) years: Hold up traffic while driving side-by-side with someone I know so we could visit.
It happened on this week’s grocery store run when I saw friends I hadn’t visited with in-person for weeks. We yelled back and forth until I realized I had slowed to 23 miles-per-hour and traffic was backing up behind us. Sorry about that.
Something I’ve never wondered while shaving: How many times can I use the trimmer on my electric razor to trim longer hair above my ears before I start to look like Moe from the three stooges. I think I’m on my way to a “bowl cut” if I don’t ease up.
Which leads to something I’ve never considered before but may have to within a couple of weeks: Giving myself a haircut.
I can’t have that thought without remembering a song from my youth.
In 1970, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young released “Almost Cut My Hair."
One lyric I’ve remembered through the years was the line, “feel like letting my freak flag fly” (back in the day when we all wished we could grow our hair long).
So, I think I may have to be prepared to “let my coronavirus flag fly”.
Something I would recommend you all do: At the end of each day, with special reports and newspaper articles and tweets and newscast all still echoing in my head, I’ve taken to stepping outside in the dark for a few quiet moments.
Fresh air, full-moon, bright stars and planets — it’s still a beautiful world out there.
Something that doesn’t have anything to do with the coronavirus, but I’ll slip it in here anyway: I wore shorts outside this week.
Sure, the weekend isn’t supposed to be really nice, but it was sure nice enough this week to break out the shorts for the first time this season.
They must have shrunk on the hanger over the winter. They were a little snug. Or maybe I have the “quarantine 15." Oops, this one wasn’t supposed to be about you-know-what.
Something that doesn’t have anything to do with the coronavirus, take two: It’s Easter weekend. Welcome to spring and a time of renewal and faith.
Just in time.
