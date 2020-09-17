Halfway through September and it just feels like a good day for some random thoughts.
Here’s three of them:
It’s amazing sometimes when we’re reminded what a small world we live in. Wildfires have been raging in the western U.S. for weeks now. And it doesn’t seem that long ago that the last “fire season” was torching through forests and towns.
But it’s easy now and then to think of it as “not my problem, but it sure stinks to be them.” Until our eyes start to water a little bit and we go days without a clear look at the sun or the nighttime stars.
Marion County, Oregon, is a 1,530-mile drive from my house. It would take me around 24 hours to get there. It’s also one of the areas battling through the blazes right now. That’s a long way from here. Surely too far for me to be affected by the fires.
But that’s smoke from out west we’ve been seeing put a fuzzy haze on our skies.
It was in the high levels of the atmosphere for a long time. But at midweek it worked its way down to the point of actually being able to smell the smoke. People with pre-existing conditions who would be affected by smoke were told to think about just staying inside.
It’s not just us, either.
I’ve been shown satellite images this week that show smoke from the western fires have worked their way all the way to the East Coast of the U.S.
Marion County is a 3,189-mile drive from Portland, Maine. Yet the smoke has made the trip.
It’s is a small world. They are problems our problems. Sooner or later we may have to figure out a way we can help out.
It has my vote
The heck with the presidential election, which will be here before you know it. Let me know when they hold a vote for the four-day workweek.
At first by chance, but eventually by design, I’m in the midst of three straight four-day work weeks.
A Friday or two off here, a Monday off there. Before you know it, I’m getting used to the idea of a shorter workweek and longer weekend.
It’s an idea that gets kicked around now and then.
Some companies — and even some countries — have fiddled around with the idea and given it a test run or two. For some it involves a longer workday — the four days you do show up (the bosses have to get something in return).
But that still seems a small sacrifice for the extra day off.
My disposition going to work all through the week where I know I have a three-day weekend coming up is better all the other days.
You let your mind play tricks. “It’s Tuesday, but that’s really my Wednesday” and so on.
Enough other petition drives have been going around to get special issues onto the ballot. Why not this one?
Where do I sign for the four-day workweek?
Just be careful with the wording. We don’t want to get thrown out on a technicality.
I’ll have another
While I write this from the kitchen table, there’s music coming from the next room. My wife is watching the county music awards show.
I’m not much of a country music fan, but I was watching along for a while, and now still hear the music.
I don’t think I’ll be able to be a country music star. I don’t drink enough.
Now, I’ve been known to have the occasional libation and visit a “public house.” But, man, these guys really go for it.
It seems like every song had some reference to drink in it.
In the span of a half-hour I learned “there ain’t nothing a beer can’t fix.”
Someone had trouble with a wine bottle that apparently was emptying too fast.
Another guy was looking at the world through “whiskey glasses” (I see what he did there). Another was having a margarita.
Well, OK, I’m not really a wine drinker, but I suppose I could join the rest of them for a little bit.
Just don’t expect me to write a song about it.
Maybe I’ll just sing along. Or drink along.
