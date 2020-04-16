I enjoy brushes with history. I’ve never been in a position to make major history, so I enjoy following the footsteps of those who have.
This week was the 50th anniversary of history’s most successful failure, the flight of Apollo 13.
It was supposed to be the third manned landing on the moon, but a midflight accident made it a bold story of adaptation and survival as the crew was brought home safely in a damaged spacecraft.
I’ve detailed here before my fondness for the space program and my connection to that chapter of history.
I’ve told you of my uncle who worked for NASA and was part of that troubleshooting team during Apollo 13. A tour of some of their facilities last year thanks to a cousin who now works at the Johnson Space Center gave me that feeling of being in the footsteps of history.
There have been other times, some of which come close to taking your breath away as you pause and ponder “what happened here."
On a vacation over three decades ago, my wife and I visited the Revolutionary War battlefields in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.
It’s where the “shot heard round the world” was fired – the first battle of the Revolutionary War.
Among the first people injured was a man who was treated in a house that still stands across the street from the open field. Amazing to think I was standing right where it happened.
That same trip included a visit to Independence Hall in Philadelphia. We stood in the room where our Founding Fathers voted to approve the Declaration of Independence and more. Standing in the footsteps of greatness.
I’ve taken the tour of Pearl Harbor and the Arizona Memorial. I don’t think I fully comprehended until standing out there that a piece of metal sticking out of the water was indeed the U.S.S. Arizona itself.
We were standing where it floated until bombs sent it straight down to the bottom at that exact spot. Drops of oil still floating to the surface were like tears of grieving for the remains of hundreds of sailors entombed in that wreckage.
I was there in 1983, and still got chills just two years ago while listening to another uncle who was there that day recount his Pearl Harbor experience. Footsteps of history.
In Dallas, you can visit Dealey Plaza and tour a nondescript building.
From a sixth-floor window of that building you get the precise view that an assassin had as he ended the life of President John Kennedy.
No matter how much your read or see films of that November day … to stand where it happened gives a sense of history like no other.
In 2002, we stood on a viewing stand and gazed into what had the look of a construction site. But it was so much more. Ground Zero in New York City.
All the world knows what happened there. All the world knows that so much is not the same as before September 11, 2001. The appreciation of what happened so greatly supplemented by seeing “where it happened."
The footsteps of history.
Even closer to home, just a few miles west of Hastings, or down in an open field near Ong, you stand on the route of the Oregon Trail.
You drive to that spot in an air-conditioned car over paved roads, then stop to contemplate the thousands who trekked across an open wilderness in search of a better life. The type who came back later and settled in the same untamed land to form the state and towns we now call home.
That sense of, “This is where it happened. This is where it started. Or ended.”
Sensing history around you is yet another way to appreciate how we have gotten to where we are. And perhaps to figure out how we improve what we have.
The spirit of revolutionaries, the courage and intellect of space travelers — and their support group. The toughness of soldiers. The spirit of the everyday man and woman.
Who knows, maybe someday I will have cause to be standing in Wuhan, China and I’ll look around and think, “Huh, so this is where it all started”.
