For a guy who hasn’t been around for nearly 156 years, I sure have been hearing his name pop up a bit lately.
Over the course of the last few weeks, Abraham Lincoln has been quoted by a number of people.
Whether thoughts on a house divided, for uniting a country, or even for a fancy way to talk about things that happened 87 years prior.
Or just being mentioned as being quotable.
It makes me wonder in a roundabout way if we recognize the classics as they are happening.
Did the people looking on at Gettysburg walk away saying, “You know, that speech was so good, I think fourth-graders will be memorizing it seven-score-and-18-years from now.”
I participated in a discussion at work this week about great quotes.
It was started because it was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Now there was a quotable person — and amazing speaker.
I was just thinking of the “I Have a Dream” speech, or the “Mountaintop” speech.
But through the course of the day my Twitter feed was flooded with one amazing quote after another from him.
Sometimes you do recognize the classics in the moment.
“I have a dream” stuck in people’s heads from the day in 1963 that MLK said them.
But when it comes to speeches, or music, or cinema or the written word, what separates the great from the mundane?
President Joe Biden gave his inaugural speech this week. It was nice. It was a message needed for our times.
But, I bet no one will be repeating quotes from it 88 years from now. That’s how long-ago Franklin D. Roosevelt told Americans “that the only thing we have to fear is … fear itself.”
And that’s OK. They don’t all have to be classics.
I saw one person on Twitter call it “refreshingly boring.”
Even Babe Ruth hit a ground ball every now and then.
Some classics are more obvious than others.
Apparently, King George II knew that the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s “Messiah” was something special when he stood for it, starting a tradition that still lives when people hear that same music over 250 years later. (Yeah, I know there are some “fact-checkers” out there that say that didn’t happen, but work with me here.)
Need something a little more recent than 250 years?
The Beatles broke up over 50 years ago. And yet, you hear some of their music all the time.
They even have a radio station dedicated to their music in my car. Quick, name me a song popular now that will still be around in 50 years.
Something that kids that won’t even be born for another 30 years will know all the lyrics to. Time’s up. You can’t convince me there is one.
Recognizing a classic as it happens is possible.
I think we get a little overboard with it at times. How many times through the course of one football or basketball season is a game deemed an “instant classic?”
Classics aren’t limited to a finite number, but there can’t be one every week.
While researching famous speeches and quotes for that workplace conversation, I was glad to see one web site say they were listing the “greatest recorded speeches.”
At least they admit previous speeches or ones that simply weren’t recorded could have been better.
The Sermon on the Mount qualifies. There are no video or audio recordings, but there were at least four guys there taking notes so they could write it down for the rest of us to enjoy.
Not all classics have to be totally spellbinding at all times.
I was flipping through the TV dial the other day and the Turner Classic (there’s that word again) Movies channel was just starting “Citizen Kane.”
It’s widely recognized as a classic. It is a great movie.
I was enjoying it — and then I fell asleep. I blame that more on a helter-skelter schedule that necessitates the occasional nap than I do to the viewing material.
That’s another place “classic” can be handed out a little too easily. Right now, on TCM is “A Guy Named Joe.” Never heard of it.
Maybe I should watch, though.
Like I said, you never know when you might be witnessing a classic.
