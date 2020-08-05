It’s always nice to take a break. Maybe it’s just a little break from anything you may be doing.
Many sports events have a half-time break. Hockey likes it so much they have two.
Baseball doesn’t take a break per se; although, I think you could contend that they have up to 18 of them when they switch places at the end of each half-inning.
Or, the amount of time some pitchers (and hitters) take between pitches could almost consist of a break in and of itself.
Oh sure, for the players involved, it’s not just a time to lounge around, they have work to do and plans to make, but it sure is good for the fans.
Let them have their little business meetings, we’ll refresh our nachos supply and take care of other essentials.
You know, we take a break.
At work, at the very least, we always hope for a lunch break. “Don’t bother me, I’m on break.”
But for some lucky ones, it goes beyond that.
When I worked in a tractor store during the summer while I was going to college, the guys in the shop always “went on break” precisely at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
It was only for about 15 minutes, but it was always a welcome break for them to swap stories and relax a little.
If I wasn’t noticing the clock “up front,” I could detect that the mechanics were on break by that subtle smell of smoke in the air.
Of course, the fact that I was there to do that work was thanks in part to that other highly welcome break — summer break from school.
A longer and more enjoyable version of spring break. Or fall break. Or Thanksgiving break. Or Christmas break. Or semester break.
Yep, academia seems to have that “take-a-break” concept down to an art form.
That’s why people leaving school and entering the working world are quick to discover there are entirely new sets of rules for taking a break.
No longer are they built into your calendar — well, unless you become a teacher I guess — but you have to make your own breaks.
Only now it’s called “taking a few days off” or “scheduling a vacation."
It can come in many forms, call it PTO, vacation time, personal time, sick leave or whatever, you’re generally allotted a budget of days and it’s up to you to figure out when and where to take them off.
Which leads to the other workplace competition, getting your time off request in first.
A lot of places will have restrictions as to how many people can be gone at any one time.
The first-come, first-served concept can come into play. I’ve tried to request the day after Thanksgiving off the next 10 years, but I was told that can’t be done.
I’m in a spot where there are two of us that can’t be gone on the same day.
And unfortunately, one of us has to be there on holidays. We have an informal every-other arrangement that seems to work out most of the time.
But there is often a rush, followed by negotiations, to build added time adjacent to a holiday. You know, to be able to take a little break.
As I write this, I’m about to come off of break.
This is the last of four-and-a-half days off from work, with a weekend sandwiched in the middle.
It has been one week since I’ve had to set the alarm for the ungodly hour that I have to get up to make it to work on time.
Alas, it’s necessary again.
It has been a nice break. It wasn’t a sit-around time. In fact, we were quite busy, but I’ll spare you the details.
I tried to make it a break on multiple fronts.
I even refrained some from checking Twitter and other sites as much as I would while working.
Although it was a pleasure to use my phone each day to delete dozens of unnecessary e-mails unopened.
So, four-and-a-half days off. Subtracted from those I’m allotted each year.
Hey, I think I have enough left to take a break.
The planning starts now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.