I’m starting to get the idea. I know now why we keep calendars handy.
I know now why my mom has a clock in her room that prominently displays the current day of the week and date.
I know why morning news programs all start off by telling us the day and date, as if that must be the most important news of the day to have a spot right out front and center.
We’ve probably all seen reports or even talked to people who have been confused this year over just what day it is.
Most of them are people either working from home, or — at the very least — whose work week routine has been turned upside down.
Of course, that doesn’t explain away any of my confusion, although the last couple of weeks have been a little unusual.
First of all, my work routine — or at least the structure of my work days — hasn’t changed much in this year of everything being different.
I report at the same time — a time most would consider the middle of the night — and go home around the same time every day.
And as a series of logistical changes were put into place, I went a longer than normal stretch without coming up with some excuse to take a day off. With all that going on, it wasn’t too hard to keep track of the day of the week.
Then the last couple of weeks came along.
Last Friday, I had the 3rd off for the Fourth of July.
That alone should confuse a person, but when it leads to a three-day weekend, I’m not going to complain.
Then, we had to run a quick errand out-of-town Wednesday of this week, so I took that day off.
On top of that, the day before I pulled an “overnight” shift, so most of Tuesday was away from work, as well.
Now I’m confused.
A three-day weekend. Then a two-day work week with weird hours.
Then, a one-day break. Then, a two-day workweek.
After today, hopefully another two-day weekend.
I’m worried I’m going to show up for work on a day-off. Or worse yet, not show up on a work day while swearing that it’s Saturday.
I’ll just have to keep watching for the clues.
If everyone seems to be in a good mood toward the end of the work day, it must be Friday.
If they’re in zombie mode, obviously — Monday.
I have another guidepost, if I’m up and getting cleaned up, dressed and grabbing a quick bite for breakfast and it’s dark outside, I must be going to work.
When you go to work at strange hours, it’s always dark outside on the way to work and daylight on the way home.
If it’s daylight out — it’s a weekend and I’ve slept in. (December is the exception to that rule. I think it’s dark 23 hours a day in December.)
So, I feel for the people who are working from home.
They must not be able to tell a Tuesday from Friday, a Wednesday from a Saturday. They get up and they are at home.
But, are they at “work” home or at “home” home?
Do they work on their boss’s to-do list or their spouse’s to-do list?
No longer is strolling to the bathroom or looking out the window the first thing to do in the morning.
Now we check our smartphones, or a calendar, or that big clock like the one my mom has, just to figure out for sure which day of the week is about to get rolling.
Now I’m sure I’m being greeted with a chorus of “welcome to my world” from retired people reading this.
Identifying the day of the week is an on-going challenge to those who are greeted with “weekends” seven-days-a-week.
I’d like to say I feel bad for you, but I don’t. You have every day off and I’m supposed to feel bad for you? No way.
Besides, you need us. You expect us to know when you ask, “What day is it?”
We’ll know.
Or at least will be able to narrow it down to “work day” or “weekend.”
After I look at my phone.
