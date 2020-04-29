OK, maybe this is getting a little worse than I realized.
It all started innocently enough while my wife and I were out for a walk a few days ago. We’ve always enjoyed going for walks around the neighborhood when the conditions — and our energy level — allows. It’s our primary form of exercise, it’s good to get outside for a while and it allows us time to chat with a minimum of interruptions.
And — do we really have to say this anymore — “in light of current affairs," it helps maintain a level of sanity.
So, it was a normal walk until she let slip an innocent, off-hand comment as we walked past a vacant lot.
“Look at all those dandelions,” she said. “There must be a million of them.”
“Yep, must be,” I said, since — you know — I’m just a master of witty banter.
There were indeed a significant number of the little yellow nuisances in the lot. Thanks goodness, I thought, we are blocks away from our home and these millions don’t pose a direct threat to my yard.
But then, later that same day, I was looking out a window on the backside of our house, which happens to look out over a vacant lot — a vacant lot with a significant number of dandelions growing in it.
Not a million, I don’t think, as they appeared less thick than the original lot, but a lot just the same.
So, as a person who may have just a little too much idle time on their hands, I wondered to myself just how many yellow blooms I was staring at.
I theorized in my mind that if I found a patch of that lot that seemed to have a typical density of dandelions and measured out let’s say a 10-by-10 foot plot in that area, I could then count the weeds in that area.
Then, all I would have to do, is measure the size of the lot and figure out how many 100 square foot areas were in the lot. A little simple math from there and — bingo, bango, bongo — I would have a reasonable educated guess as to how many dandelions are growing in that lot.
That’s when my original thought struck me. Maybe this is getting worse than I realized.
I’ve said before, I’m one of the fortunate ones during the coronavirus pandemic.
My work schedule has remained the same. Duties have altered ever so slightly, but the hours remain the same.
As does the location. I still have to go to work five days a week, no working from home. So, many of my daily routines remain the same.
And yet, here I am wondering if I should calculate how many dandelions are in a vacant lot.
I have resisted so far, so I’m sorry I can’t report that number to you. But, stick around, within a couple weeks anything could happen.
I was afraid to even mention this to my wife for fear she would come up with better notations to make if I really need to pass time in that manner.
Maybe I should calculate how many brush strokes of the broom it would take to sweep out the garage, she might say.
Maybe I should calculate how many steps I have to take from one room to another in order to complete all the laundry for one week.
Or the gallons of water used to do so. I sure she would be happy for me to be able to report back to her after completing that task.
Perhaps she could inspire my curiosity as to just how many rolls of the brush it would take to paint that spare bedroom she has wanted to see painted for a while now.
Of course, if I did that, I would have to count them out loud as I go, and that would drive both of us nuts. Or hypnotize us.
So maybe I’ll just quietly paint the bedroom this weekend. Hopefully, it will keep me so inspired that I won’t have to come up with strange calculations that I don’t follow up on.
I wonder how many times I’ll have to dip the roller to get the job done?
