Like so many people, my wife and I spent some time in cemeteries over the Memorial Day weekend.
It started Saturday with the traditional visit to family graves in my wife’s hometown and another town where many of my relatives are buried.
We do it every year to put flowers and other memorials on graves of parents, grandparents, relatives and friends.
Then on Sunday, we did something a little different that felt like a walking history lesson. My wife wanted to visit the grave of a friend buried in Hastings, if for no other reason than to remember happy times.
As we did that, we found we walked past many other markers of people we knew through the years, each one invoking memories along the way.
As we were leaving, I took a long drive through Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, which is much larger than I thought it was.
My wife pointed out as we drove past one section that we must be in an old part of the cemetery as none of the graves had flowers or any other items, which truly set it apart from much of the surrounding areas.
So, we decided to check it out.
It was like a walk through history.
Headstones noted birthday and death dates in the 1800’s and early 1900’s. It was indeed an old section.
One headstone noted the deceased was a member of the infantry of an army unit from Pennsylvania.
A quick math calculation showed that he would have been 21 in 1861, the year the Civil War began.
He lived well past 1865, but I’m betting he was a veteran of the Civil War.
Another marker noted a person who spent time in Cuba during the Spanish-American War.
But one area uniquely caught our attention. We realized we were walking down a row of markers — a dozen or more — that all noted death occurring in 1918.
They were of varying ages. Some young, some in their teens, others older yet.
That’s when a sudden realization came to my wife … 1918.
That was the year of the influenza pandemic so often compared to the coronavirus pandemic we are all fighting our way through right now.
We had no way of knowing for sure, but I would venture to guess that most — if not all — of the people laying in rest there were likely victims of that flu.
Almost one-third of the world’s population caught that flu.
It was a chilling feeling to see this vivid reminder of the consequences of a pandemic such as that.
A history lesson from a simple cemetery visit. Let’s pray that someone doesn’t have a similar experience 102 years from now.
Want those gloves
I was disappointed Wednesday when the Space X rocket flight was scrubbed.
The rocket was scheduled to take two astronauts to the International Space Station.
But inclement weather forced its postponement.
It was to be the first launch of astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly nine years and the first in the public-private cooperative effort between Space X and NASA.
I’ve always been a fan of the space program, including the contributions it has made to our everyday lives — Velcro is one of the most often mentioned inventions.
Even with the Wednesday flight scrubbed, I still think I saw what I hope will be the next big contribution.
In videos of the newly designed space capsule, gone are the buttons and toggles for much of the controls.
In their place are touch screens, not unlike the tablets and smartphones many of us use every day. The astronauts were in their seats in the capsule and using the touchscreens.
The only deal was — they had very large gloves on their hands.
Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt the frustration of trying to control the touchscreen of your phone while wearing gloves.
Or even the display at the gas pumps.
Exactly! It can’t be done.
I want the next big technology to be either the touchscreen or the gloves that allow this to happen.
Sign me up for them right now.
And rest assured, I’ll be glued to the TV Saturday, the next scheduled time for the Space X launch.
