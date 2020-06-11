Some column ideas are easy to come up with. Others, it takes a while to figure out.
Some you think of, or other people suggest, and you think, “Nah, I don’t want to do that.”
Others float into your head so easily that they practically write themselves.
I like to keep this column light-hearted. It’s a Friday, it’s time to relax.
But it might be an exaggeration to call this a “humor column," but I like to have fun with it.
Then, there is the topic that’s just hanging out there in plain sight. It’s staring me in the eyes. It’s daring me to take it on.
“OK, funny boy. Try this.”
But, wait, this is a fun column.
You know, about the dandelions of life. Seriously, I wrote about dandelions a few weeks ago.
Surely, I won’t take on racism. Even though it’s staring at me. Daring me. Others have addressed better than I can. Many more will.
Racism. It roils under the surface of everyday life until suddenly, it boils over.
Something turns the heat up a little more and it comes pouring out. We have to look inside to see if it’s there and has to be exorcised from us once and for all.
I’m guilty. I grew up in small-town Nebraska where people who looked like me were the huge majority.
But I didn’t learn racism at home. Never once do I recall my parents doing or saying something that would make me think people of another race were any less worthy of a full life than we.
But it was still there. The racial joke here, the derogatory name there. It was just part of our society — the ugly part that needs to go away.
It was more prevalent in college.
Meeting people from all across the country and from all backgrounds. But it was there again.
This time, there were more direct targets. People I know would espouse their ignorant thoughts, and I wouldn’t speak up. I would laugh at the jokes. I would retell them. I would “fit in."
In my heart, I would know they were wrong. In my mind, I would know they were wrong. But my mouth and my nerve wouldn’t get the message and speak out.
To which you might say, “So what? What can one person do?”
One person can learn. One person can change.
I used to believe in Santa Claus. But now I’m certain there’s not a jolly old man in a red suit handing out presents. There’s no Easter Bunny. No Tooth Fairy. I’ve changed those attitudes. I hope to God that I’ve changed race-based attitudes, too.
The idea that the color of one person’s skin, or their ethic heritage, makes them less of a person and less deserving than me — that train of thought is disgusting.
If I felt that way, than it would indeed be me that would go to the bottom of realm of humanity.
My adult years would be greatly diminished if I had dismissed and ignored people of color — friends, co-workers, bosses — some of the best people I’ve known.
My nerve and mouth do get the message a little better now and I hope I speak up at the right times. I hope I no longer passively sit by while racial ignorance rears its ugly head.
One guy in a large circle of friends from college notoriously known for being racist became a successful businessman. I haven’t seen him for years, but I can’t imagine he could have succeeded without the help of all people. I hope he’s learned.
What else can one person do? We can teach.
We were blessed with one child. I hope we taught him to know better.
We tried to get the message through to him that there is no place in the world for racism. Now, he is in the position to teach others. Hundreds at a time as a school teacher. He has faced more diversity in the last few years than I have in a lifetime.
I hope he taught them. And they will teach others. And it will fan out and some day such an ignorance- based attitude will go away.
Have you changed? Have you taught others? Look around. We all have to.
We all have to now.
