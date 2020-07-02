I’m sure it won’t seem any different from where you’re sitting.
But from my perspective the view for this week’s column is different.
There have been so many nice early evenings lately, I decided to move the old laptop outside for my writing adventure.
I told my wife, “I think this week will be my annual outside written column.”
She said, “I didn’t realize you had an annual written outside column.”
Well, truth be told — neither did I.
But I did write one from the picnic table on the deck last year.
And now I’m out here again this year. Ergo, an annual written outside column.
The view’s a lot different than from inside.
And it will be different again if there’s a third annual written outside column next year.
That is, assuming they go ahead and build a house on top that big hole they dug in the last remaining vacant lot near my house.
I’m going miss the openness of the view.
This picnic table has stood the test of time. My father-in-law made it over 30 years ago.
Standards for wfh
I had to think for a while this week to understand the “wfh” abbreviation I saw used on Twitter.
But after a quick study of the rest of the message and an understanding of what the author is currently experiencing, I figured it out to be “working from home.”
It’s another of the catch phrases of this fun little pandemic we’re all struggling through.
This person is one of the masses that have found their workplace moved to their homeplace for now.
Or, at least, we think it’s just for now.
Some are contending large corporations are getting used to the idea of having a big chuck of their staff working from home.
Productivity seems to be holding up and they don’t have to maintain a large workplace.
Some just may stay this way.
In fact, a significant employer in a nearby city has already said that’s the case.
I saw a news story this week that reported some people are suffering working from home ailments, such as backaches and other discomfort.
They say it’s because their homes aren’t as well furnished as their offices for long stretches at the desk and other work duty essentials.
They recommend you try to have your home furniture meet the same standards you had at the office.
I’d better hope I’m not told to home office, or I’m going to have to damage some of my home furniture.
At work, I sit in a somewhat uncomfortable chair.
It’s hard to adjust it to my precise standards because it’s not just “my” chair.
After my shift is over, another person comes in and uses it for the next nine to 10 hours. It would be dueling adjustments.
That same chair has a bad habit of sliding down to a height more fit for a third-grader.
I’ll be working along and then suddenly be shrinking down until my knees are up to eye level and I’m almost sitting on the floor.
I can raise it back up. In fact, it’s a ritual I go through a few times a day.
While not at that chair, I sit for a couple of hours in an equally — if not more so — uncomfortable stool with no back.
The desk is an improvised heavy board on legs that serves its purpose, but you won’t find it at any office furniture store.
More like a lumber yard as a “do it yourself kit.”
For a place to put my own stuff, I use a three-drawer file cabinet that’s haunted.
At least that’s how I explain the fact that the top drawer often decides to open halfway up on its own.
Don’t get me wrong. It’s not a sweat shop from the 1800’s or a coal mine when it comes to working conditions.
But, if my work-at-home location were to match my usual workplace condition, there would have to be some serious downgrading done, bordering on vandalism.
Then again, maybe this 30-year-old picnic table on a deck with warped boards and a wasp flying nearby, is the perfect work place.
How many annual outside written columns can you do in a year?
