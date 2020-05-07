I was doing a quick read through of Twitter before I stared writing this.
Partially because I refer to my two (business and personal) Twitter feeds far too often through the course of the day. And partially because I was hoping for inspiration for the column.
The latter came through for me.
I saw a forwarded Tweet from someone.
I have no idea who they were, so let’s just say that’s not important.
Their message though was a good one.
They simply asked, “What small good thing made you happy today?”
The person asking the question said for her it was seeing cinnamon sprinkles resting on the foam of her coffee.
Among people who replied to her, happy things ranged from cake for breakfast, to seeing a unique yard decoration, to receiving a gift of cookies.
One person even mentioned a family cat successfully executing a bodily function that apparently signaled a road to recovery.
It doesn’t take much, so hopefully — despite the inordinate amount of not-so-pleasant things going on right now — we all have at least one small good thing make us happy each day.
For me, yesterday it was discovering there were still dilly bars left in the freezer at work over a week since a co-worker’s wife brought them for all to enjoy.
That was just one. I’d like to think there are multiple small good things that occur for me each day.
I like to laugh. I like to make others laugh.
Just a little bit ago, my wife and I shared a quick laugh as I pointed out that our desk drawer has a number of pads of paper in it.
And almost all of them have something written on the top page.
At one time or another, it was important to either her or me.
While looking for a piece of paper to make a note, I’m paralyzed with fear, not knowing if I can toss that top sheet, or get my paper from below.
It’s not something that really bothers me, but pointing it out allowed us to share a laugh. A small good thing that made me happy.
A little earlier, a small neighbor boy came up to me on his trike while I was outside to ask me why I was working on the sprinklers.
He told me they had sprinklers, too. I realized I had just had my first real conversation with the little guy. After all, talking is fairly new to him. It made me happy.
So, while handling all the other new stresses of our lives that a little thing like a pandemic can bring forth, perhaps we should all make sure to also notice a small good thing that makes us happy.
We can quietly acknowledge them as they happen.
Or end each day wondering, “What small good thing made me happy today?”
How do you like me now?
I had a strange thought after seeing a commercial on TV the other day.
The spokesperson — and I can’t even remember the company he was affiliated with — assured me that “in these tough times,” my health and safety are their top priority.
It made me wonder: What was it before?
Shouldn’t my health and safety have been a fairly high priority to begin with?
I can’t recall what they were selling, but even before “these tough times,” if I didn’t have health and safety, I likely wasn’t going to be buying their product.
Perhaps their priority before was to tell me anything that might convince me to open my wallet and fill their coffers.
I hope when “these tough times” are over, they will at least still care a little bit for my health and safety.
Then, they can take care of their bottom line.
Plainly speaking
Speaking of “in these tough times,” it reminds me of another Tweet I saw recently (and yes, I do spend too much time on Twitter).
So many communications of late begin with a statement along the lines of “when these difficult times are behind us” — or words to that effect.
Someone pointed out that’s not how we put in in Nebraska.
Here we just say, “When all this s#@ is done”.
That was a small good thing for that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.