I’m trying to decide which “first day of summer” I like best. As near as I can tell, there are three to choose from.
First, there’s Memorial Day.
Memorial Day is always the last Monday in May and part of a three-day weekend for most. It usually coincides with the final days of the school year and temperatures are creeping up to a summer-like level by then.
You can usually hear someone over the course of Memorial Day weekend say it is the “unofficial start of summer.”
By then, we’re all glad to put winter well behind us and even the up-and-down weather extremes of spring.
People are thinking of vacations, swim pools are opening and parks are full of picnics and family reunions.
What’s not to like about Memorial Day weekend as the best “first day of summer.” It’s a strong candidate.
Not far behind Memorial Day is the next “first day of summer."
This one is a little newer on me, but I heard multiple people refer to it this year.
It’s June 1 and meteorologist have declared it the meteorological start to summer.
Apparently, meteorologist prefer things in tidy little easy to manage squares.
They want their first day of summer to be the first day of the month. You can bet it will end on the last day of August.
There’s your three months of summer, according to a meteorologist — June, July and August.
I guess it is tidy enough. And a lot of people do indeed consider those three months to be summer.
But just think about it. If we go from Memorial Day to Labor Day, we can make summer that much longer than the meteorologists are giving us.
Most meteorologists I’ve known have been pretty smart — you know scientist-type people. Maybe with all that other knowledge in their heads they need to have their summer be a tidy three months.
If for nothing else, though, June 1 will have trouble earning the top spot as my favorite “first day of summer” because it’s not easy writing out “meteorological."
I think I’ve had to use the backspace button to make corrections each time I wrote it here. It’s not exactly easy to say, either. But it is a candidate for best “first day of summer."
Then, of course, there’s the summer solstice, long known as the first day of the season of summer.
For us, it’s always in June.
The 20th, 21st or 22nd to be precise.
For folks in the Southern Hemisphere, their summer solstice hits in December.
It’s the longest day of the year. The earth is tilted just so on its axis that we get more daylight that any other day of the year.
Except for the occasional cool down, summer-like temperatures have settled in.
School has been out for weeks; pools have been open for weeks. If you were sitting outside last Saturday, you got to enjoy more daylight than any other day of the year.
Now that I think of it, though, that also gives the summer solstice one potential negative mark as the best “first day of summer."
Because, as you sit there and enjoy the longest day of the year, you can’t help but think the dreary thought that beginning the very next day, the days are getting shorter.
We’ve enjoyed the build up to the solstice. Days gradually getting longer.
Early sunrises, late sunsets and lots of time in between. There’s a lot of build up to the day.
You notice almost out of the blue how much brighter it is through the day as we progress through spring. Now, soon, we will notice the opposite.
It seems I’m starting to lean toward Memorial Day as the best “first day of summer.”
It has the anticipation of increasingly longer days. It has opening days for a variety of activities. It falls on a weekend every year. And it’s easier to spell.
Maybe this isn’t the best year to make that decision. So much of our usual summer activities are on hold — from Memorial Day right on through June 1 and all the way to solstice day.
Maybe my best “first day of summer” will now be Memorial Day — 2021.
