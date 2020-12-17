Well, I think it’s time to realize it. It’s official.
It is “slip sliding around” season.
It happens every year about this time, always tied in the first snowfalls of the year. The snow begins to fly, the cars begin to slide around.
The information stored in the deep corners of our minds that tells us just how to drive in the snow and ice seems to have a shelf life of about four months.
If not used during that span, the knowledge is lost.
Somewhere between April and December, since the knowledge hasn’t been used, it’s gone.
Some of the knowledge of how to drive in the snow and ice is natural to us, just due to the nature of where we live.
You have to learn fast.
That’s when most of us heard the expression, “Steer in the direction of the skid.”
That’s what we’re supposed to remember as we step on the brakes and our cars just keep going. Or spinning.
I’ve never really grasped the “steer-into-your-skid” lesson.
I think I must do it because I have had good luck it when it comes to avoiding spins. I’m steering the way my instincts tell me to in order to remain on the same path from which I came.
It’s kind of like backing up a trailer.
Now there’s a skill set I’ll never have.
It’s one of the reasons I’m not into boating (well one of them, a strong desire to not want to drown in the middle of a lake is another).
Anyway, I’m not sure I’d be able to get the trailer to the water. It’s another one of those “turn opposite the way you want the trailer to go” that gets to me all the time.
But back to driving in winter conditions.
We got a good dose of those winter conditions this week with snow falling a few times. And the absence of carry-over knowledge of winter driving skills comes out.
I was driving over the 281-viaduct in Hastings Sunday evening and somehow — I still trying to figure out just how — a pickup as sideways in the median.
How it landed right there is a mystery.
The pickup sat there at a perfect 90-degree angle to the rest of the traffic.
Its occupants were sitting there either getting their bearings back, or waiting for some to rescue them.
It slowed traffic, but didn’t block it.
But there was one driver wondering just how they got that way and what to do the next time. They didn’t have to feel alone.
We have a “police scanner” in the office at work.
It picks up a lot of the call traffic with the Nebraska State Patrol.
Once the snow came earlier this week, they were busy.
Cars, vans and even the big semi-trucks were sliding all over the place.
They responded to call after call to vehicles in a ditch. Or worse yet, half in the ditch or median. The other half sticking out into traffic and blocking the way for others.
A lot of them were on Interstate 80, so maybe they were people from fair-weather states just passing through who never have needed icy driving skills.
But just as likely they were locals who have just forgotten their winter driving skills.
Perhaps the only people as busy as the troopers called out to slide-offs were the tow truck drivers they called to come and pull the cars out.
Tow truck owners don’t have to wait long for the phone to ring once people are getting that first snow and ice-driving experience of the season.
Sometimes you just don’t know what to do for sure.
I hate it when the highways appear to be wet on these cold and snowy days. Or is it ice?
You’re driving on wet roads, but your car thermometer is telling you it’s 20 degress out.
If it’s 20, shouldn’t that be ice under those wheels?
Yet, we carry on, many times being passed by someone zooming by way too fast for the road conditions.
That’s when you have to remind yourself it’s not nice to wish someone slides off the road.
As the season progresses, we’ll get better.
But ,for now, tell me again which way I’m I supposed to steer while I’m skidding?
