For those who can remember, or who watch nostalgic TV channels, the following paragraph — if read out loud — should be done in the voice of Jack Webb, AKA Sergeant Joe Friday on “Dragnet.”
Wednesday, January 13. Three o’clock in the afternoon. I feel like I should report my involvement in a crime. At the very least, I’m an accomplice.
That was the day I helped steal another day away from winter.
Well, OK, I didn’t really do anything to make it happen, but I did enjoy it.
The way I look at it, the heart of winter is the three-month span of December through February.
There’s not a day in that stretch where I would be surprised if it were to snow a foot or have temperatures that don’t reach above zero for days.
We’ve all seen in happen.
Well, unless you just moved here after a lifetime in Haiti.
So, it seemed a little odd that I was sitting on the deck this past Wednesday, leaned back in the chair and feeling some actual heat from the sun on my face.
The thermometer said it was in the 60’s and that was enough for me.
I even went out of my way to find a reason to be out there.
Knowing it was supposed to be nice, I had taken a couple of pounds of hamburger out of the freezer and fired up the grill.
It wasn’t part of a dinner plan.
In fact, as Joe Friday noted, it was only three o’clock. Not exactly the dinner hour. This was a mission to stock up a little bit for a winter’s day.
Whenever I grill burgers, I like to make some extras.
They get wrapped up and frozen. They’re now available for a quick meal.
A minute or so in the microwave and they are like they just came off the grill.
So, this session of smoke and a series of small grease fires was for later.
We had something else for dinner that night, but there are six ready-to-serve burgers in the freezer now.
It was just as much an excuse to get outside. Any time out there during the “three-month-winter” is appreciated.
Even during less ideal conditions last weekend, I actually enjoyed the task of taking down the outside Christmas lights.
Well, OK, enjoyed might be a bit of a stretch, but it was nice to be outside.
Cabin fever hits every winter season at some point.
This year, it could be at any time since it got a head start.
Thanks to the pandemic, we all started getting cabin fever sometime around July. It’s not just for wintertime anymore.
We’ve been advised for a long time now to stay home, avoid unnecessary trips, stay away from crowds — you know the routine.
I haven’t exactly been a hermit, but I think I’ve spent a higher-than-average amount of time in the house this year.
Taking down Christmas lights on a crisp winter day felt like I was floating in outer space.
Fresh air, open skies, no walls to stare at ... it was a whole new world.
So, if I enjoyed that, you can imagine why I had to find something to do Wednesday.
We could have gone for a walk. I saw plenty of others doing just that.
But, for some reason, firing up the grill just seemed to be the thing to do.
The sunshine, the light sweatshirt, the comfortable deck chair and the smell of burning meat. It took me back to August.
All that was missing was those obnoxious mourning doves flying around.
I hope the birds don’t get too fooled by this last week and come back too soon.
Of course, since this is Nebraska, and since I spend an inordinate amount of time at work near a meteorologist, I know I was on borrowed time.
The last thing I did was bring the chair back to the garage and safely tuck it away.
Sixty-mile-per-hour wind gusts were said to be just hours away, so I didn’t really want to search the neighborhood for the chair the next day.
In the rain. And the snow. You know – wintertime.
One day shorter than it could be thanks to one stolen day.
