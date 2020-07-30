I think I’ve found a new question to add to the list of questions you don’t want to hear.
Questions on that list include, but are not limited to: “Look at this. Does this look infected to you?”
Or, “Do these jeans make me look fat?” and “Do you think he/she is better looking than me?”
To that list let’s now add: “How long have you had it?”
It’s a chilling question and absolutely no matter what you give for an answer, the next statement you’re going to hear is, “Yep, that’s about how long they’re supposed to last.”
I was having this discussion the other day with a group of people as we were realizing again what a disposable society we have formed.
Repair is quickly being supplanted by replace.
For example, have you ever heard of someone having their microwave repaired? Maybe take it to the shop and hope they get it back to you in the next month or so?
Nope, when a microwave goes on the blink, you hear another much-used statement, “It’s cheaper to replace than repair.”
Of course, that’s usually the appliance sales person who’s telling you that.
Meanwhile in some dark, remote corner, the repairman longs for more complicated days.
The discussion then turned to a household appliance we were nervous about in our house recently. The water softener seemed to be spraying water around its location.
Being the highly technical person that I am, I immediately diagnosed the problem as a leaky hose. The plastic hose that hooked “that round thing over there into that pipe over there above the drain” had a hole in it.
It was easy to find the hole.
It was right next to the piece of duct tape that was barely hanging on to the plastic pipe. Seems maybe this problem might have happened before and I repaired it with one of two “fix-it” devices I’m familiar with — duct tape and WD-40 (I ran out of baling wire a long time ago).
Now, I figured I could go to my local hardware store and find an equivalent chunk of plastic tubing and fix the immediate problem.
But it probably has been quite a while since the conditioner had been inspected, and after a few You Tube videos to see how to stop the flow of the water, it sounded like that might not be a bad idea.
The guy came and gave it a good inspection and told me about a couple of things that may be warning signs of pending danger.
And then, he said it: “How long have you had it?”
Well, let me see. It has been in the house longer than we have, and we’ve been here a few years now.
I gave him an idea of how old I thought the house was, and my theory that they put the water conditioner down and then built the house around it.
And you can guess what came next.
“Yep, that’s about how long they’re supposed to last.”
Actually, he then went one step further and said it was probably past its expected life-span.
Let’s just say if this water conditioner was a human, it wouldn’t be buying any green bananas.
What could happen next ranged from it would simply stop working on one end of the spectrum, to causing a flood of Biblical proportions after exploding and launching like the space shuttle on the other end.
So, time to sharpen the budget pencil and begin the thought process on replacement.
Because, you know, “It would be cheaper to replace than repair”.
But throw out any appliance, vehicle, electronic device, shoe, tire, pound of hamburger and so much more.
If you’re even remotely concerned that it is sneaking past its prime, just tell someone how long you’ve owned it.
“Yep, that’s about how long they’re supposed to last.”
Of course, just hearing the spoken word is one thing. I think I’m ready for a barbershop quartet.
The water softener is about to blow, the wash machine has pieces of something in it, the dishwasher is making noises and one wheel on the mower won’t roll backwards.
All together now: “Yep, that’s about how long they’re supposed to last.”
