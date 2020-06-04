I got a haircut this week. Normally it’s not all that earths-hattering of news, but, well it’s 2020.
For whatever reason, as the coronavirus pandemic was weaving its tentacles throughout society, hair became a rallying point.
Salons and barbershops were closed and people everywhere were going nuts that they were being denied their cut and color.
When restrictions were loosened a couple weeks ago, the lines were forming and the appointment books were filling for anyone who knew how to cut hair without using a bowl for guidance.
I wasn’t in as much of a hurry. I’ve got to admit I didn’t mind so much my hair was getting a little longer than normal. It harkened back to my younger days.
Under normal circumstances, I get a haircut about every five-to-six weeks.
According to my calendar, my last haircut was Feb. 20. So, I should have gotten one around St. Patrick’s Day, and maybe even another one a little after Easter.
Instead, there I was, one day short of 15 weeks since last subjected to the clippers.
So, now you’ll be able to see the entire collar of my shirts, not just the parts not covered with longer hair.
Now I won’t be able to walk outside and feel the hair tickle the back of my neck.
It’s not like I was a candidate for a man bun (which, by the way, will NEVER happen), but it was longer than normal.
Ever since it started disappearing off the top of my head, I started keeping what remains on the side and back shorter. It just seems to fit better that way.
One thing that wasn’t going to happen as it got longer was a self-inflicted haircut.
I don’t even want to know how that would have turned out. I did have a couple of opportunities during the shut-down days to receive a “clandestine” haircut (never mind how), but I resisted.
For those who don’t know, my “day job” involves a couple of hours a day co-anchoring a local morning TV news program.
While haircuts were prohibited and people were freaking out over their hair length and color, I didn’t think it would look really good if I suddenly showed up on TV with professionally shorn locks.
When Hastings was allowed to open up, I still wanted to emphasize with our Grand Island viewers, whose shops weren’t allowed to reopen until this week. At least, that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
So it was that this week I ended up in the chair, facemask on and strands of mysteriously white hair cascading onto my lap. (You have to understand, my mirror shows me something different than what you see. I have no idea where those white hairs were coming from.)
I don’t think I acquired any Samson like strength while the hair was growing longer, so it remains to be seen if any of my powers melted away with each clip.
At least the easing of the Directed Health Measures does mean that we will all be spared watching it grow to “all-time longest” status.
Deep down inside, even I don’t want to hit that mark again. That was back in the days of the “semi-annual” haircut, usually toward the end of each semester at school — you know, before going home on break.
It’s just as well.
I’m sure before it got to that point my boss may have suggested I find a bootleg barber to shape up my public look.
It’s not like that would the first time.
Just before my senior year of high school, I had my senior pictures taken before my end of the summer haircut.
Pictures were taken one day, haircut the next day, first day of school the next — followed shortly by being called into the principal’s office and told to give the barber another shot at it.
It still wasn’t short enough for the catholic school guidelines.
Heaven knows in a time of conflict and pandemics; the length of my hair shouldn’t register anywhere on the list of serious events.
But at least talking about it gave both you and me a little diversion.
And rest assured, I made an appointment for my next haircut — six weeks from now.
