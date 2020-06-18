It felt like the end of yet another era. So many items or actions from the past continually replaced with the newer and better.
At least most of the time it’s better. It is in this case.
My house is now devoid of any tube-style televisions.
I guess technically you could say this era ended a few years ago when the TV could no longer be used. With the advent of digital technology, our old-style, analog receiving, square-screened huge picture tube type TV became nothing more than a space filler in an entertainment center of a basement room.
The new high-def, rectangular orientated screen TVs are a definite step up.
The problem for most people then becomes what to do with the old relic.
It’s not the kind of thing you want to see end up in a landfill. Not mention there’s not a trash can on earth that could hold it.
Then, good news arrived in my work e-mail a couple of weeks ago.
A group called Clean Community System out of Grand Island was sponsoring an electronics recycling day, and they were placing special emphasis on televisions.
Two of the best things: it was open to residents of Adams County and it was free.
All we had to do now was get it up there last Saturday on time. The bigger issue was getting it out of the basement.
Have I mentioned the one other distinguishing characteristic of the old-style TVs? They are very heavy.
Not only heavy, but lop-sided. And this one had a 38-inch screen. It wasn’t small and it wasn’t light.
A few years back we had a similar, but slightly smaller television that we took out of the basement.
It required a two-wheel cart and a lot of pushing and pulling by two people to get it done.
I hit up a friend who I was sure had a two-wheel cart to borrow. When we were picking
that up, he volunteered to come over and help.
“The fool”, I thought to myself while saying out load, “Sure, come on over.”
I was just hoping to snag some young neighbor kid off the street to sucker into helping out.
This TV was big enough and lopsided enough that it wouldn’t stay on the two-wheeler, at least not on the stairs. So, time to lift.
It’s a mere 13 steps up the staircase.
It felt like the journey of a thousand miles that took hours.
But after much wrestling — and a few scuff marks on the wall — we somehow strong-armed the stupid thing up and into the back of the car.
We were up and at it bright and early the next morning, en route to the airport area of Grand Island for the recycling event.
It was supposed to open at 8 a.m. I knew from stories of past events that the line can get long.
Plus, the news release stated they had a total weight limit for all TVs.
Once they hit that mark, no more allowed.
I suspected my heavy relic might account for a good percentage of that limit, so we didn’t want to be late.
We were fully prepared to sit and wait for a while as we pulled up at 7:30.
And we weren’t the first ones there.
In fact, there were so many they opened up early.
It reminded me of many years ago when we held a garage sale and advertised the start time as 8 a.m.
When I opened the garage door for something else at 7 a.m., up walked a guy wanting to make a purchase.
The best sign I read at the site was the one reading, “Stay in your vehicle.”
No problem, if you guys want to unload that beast without me lifting a finger, I’m all for it.
Actually, not lifting a finger isn’t exactly true. I pushed the button to open the hatchback.
Less than 10 minutes after pulling up, we were on our way home. Giggling and cheering that the monster TV was finally out of our basement.
The search is on now for the much lighter and much better replacement.
And all it cost me was a few Budweiser’s for my volunteer.
