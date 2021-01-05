The Salvation Army of Hastings is asking for the community’s help in reaching its annual fundraising goal.
Major Dale Brandenburg said the organization is thankful for the support and generosity shown during the 2020 “Rescue Christmas” Red Kettle Campaign.
“I’d like to thank the people of Hastings and Adams County,” he said. “Without them doing what they do, we can’t do what we do.”
In a year with constant changes as the country struggled with the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Brandenburg said he wasn’t even sure if they would be able to hold the kettle campaign.
Thanks to volunteers who dedicated time to ring bells, stores that hosted kettles and donors willing to contribute, the Salvation Army surpassed the goal of raising $49,000 through the kettle campaign. The combined efforts brought in $52,465, which will be used for community programs through the organization.
“It’s the money we use to fund people’s utilities or to help with rent,” Brandenburg said. “It’s money that goes right back into the community.”
But the kettle campaign is only one of the fundraising avenues the Salvation Army uses to offset its annual expenses. This year, the organization set out to raise $174,300 to meet its budget.
Even though the kettle campaign brought in extra revenue, Brandenburg said, the Salvation Army is about $6,700 short of the annual fundraising goal. Annual expenses include utility bills and programming for children.
In each of his six years in the community, he said, generous donors have provided the operating budget for the Salvation Army. Usually, those fundraising efforts are wrapped up by the end of December, but this year leaders extended the campaign to Jan. 15 to allow one more chance for people to donate.
“Hastings has always come through to make sure we have the money we’ve needed,” he said.
Anyone willing to help can mail a check to the Salvation Army at 400 S. Burlington Ave., stop by the office or call at 402-463-0529 to make other arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.