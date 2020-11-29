Three starters are back for the Sandy Creek boys basketball team that finished 13-11 last season.
Those returning are senior Keifer Anderson and juniors Micah Biltoft and Josh Shaw.
Others returning are seniors Jason Brockman, Rodney McDonald and Sam VonSpreckelsen and junior Hayden Shuck.
"We will be in a little bit of rebuild mode before Christmas just figuring out new roles and responsibilities in replacing a very hard-working class to graduation," said coach Matt Swartzendruber. "But with the experience we have coming back, we don't see that lasting very long, and we hope to be a top four team in the Southern Nebraska Conference and be competing hard come postseason time."
