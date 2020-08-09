After a nearly six-month delay due to COVID-19, the Sandy Dennis Film Festival is returning to the Hastings Museum.
The second annual installment of the festival begins 7 p.m. Friday with the 1982 Sandy Dennis film, “Come Back to the 5 and Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean.”
Submitted short, independent films will be shown in two-hour blocks from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Awards will be given at 9 p.m.
Five judges are scoring the films in nine different areas such as cinematography, sound and story line on a scale of 1 to 10.
Narrative and documentary films are considered together for the Nebraska Prize.
For all other submissions, films are separated into the two categories.
Student short films will be shown noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Passes for the entire festival are $20. Entrance for “Come Back to the 5 and Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” or each block of short films is $5.
Masks will be required throughout the festival.
The inaugural Sandy Dennis Film Festival took place in April 2019 in conjunction with Dennis’s birthday, which is April 27.
“I think it went pretty well,” said Tam Pauley who, along with Will Amyot, is a co-director of this year’s festival. “We got all the films in and the equipment worked. We talked with people all around the world, and we got it going. We didn’t have huge attendance, but that wasn’t our primary goal. We wanted to kind of smooth out rough places. This year I don’t know if we’ll get much attendance either because of COVID. That’s OK. We’re there for people who do enjoy it.”
Pauley, who lives in Hastings, serves on the Sandy Dennis Foundation board of directors.
The festival celebrates the life of the late Academy- and Tony Award-winning actress who was born in Hastings. She died from ovarian cancer on March 2, 1992.
The festival’s goal is to support Nebraska filmmakers, provide an opportunity for the public to see a movie starring Sandy Dennis, and introduce theater goers to the art of short, independent films.
“I will tell you if you think a 12-minute film can’t make you laugh or cry or learn something, you’d be surprised,” said Becky Tideman, director of marketing for the Hastings Museum. “It’s a different art form than a full-length feature.”
She said the museum is playing host to the festival in spite of the fact the museum isn't currently showing Hollywood films in the theater because the festival is still a relatively new event.
“We know we have room to grow and still be under the DHM limits,” she said, referring to directed health measures in place to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Dennis co-starred in “Come Back to the 5 and Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean,” a 1982 film adaptation of a play. In it, a fan club of die-hard James Dean fans meet on the 20th anniversary of his death and reconnect, opening old wounds and facing new ones. It was directed by Robert Altman and includes an all-female cast. The movie also stars Cher, Kathy Bates and Karen Black.
“All around, we thought it would be well accepted and might bring people in,” Pauley said. “It’s a good, solid film of Sandy’s that was well respected.”
Tideman said it is part of the museum’s role to facilitate community projects like the festival.
“Whenever possible, I think it’s very important for us to partner with other local entities to help them realize their vision, or to help them bring something new,” she said. “This wasn’t our baby at all. They came to us and said ‘Can you help?’ We’re a public institution. It’s very appropriate for us to try when possible to partner with local groups to see if we can help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.