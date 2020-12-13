Adams Central 42, Winnebago 38

Ansley-Litchfield 66, Elm Creek 48

Arcadia-Loup City 63, Central Valley 51

Archbishop Bergan 45, Aquinas 33

Ashland-Greenwood 60, Louisville 59

Auburn 61, Elmwood-Murdock 23

Battle Creek 74, Norfolk Catholic 53

Beatrice 57, Aurora 35

Bennington 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Brady 70, Twin Loup 60

Bridgeport 50, Sutherland 12

Broken Bow 61, Minden 38

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 20

Burwell 59, West Holt 40

Cornerstone Christian 58, Whiting, Iowa 17

Cozad 46, Valentine 43

Cross County 62, Malcolm 55

David City 55, Fillmore Central 41

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Kenesaw 32

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Wausa 43

Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 22

Elkhorn South 77, Omaha Burke 62

Elkhorn Valley 50, CWC 27

Fairbury 56, Thayer Central 50

Freeman 49, Falls City 33

Garden County 42, Crawford 30

Gothenburg 84, Perkins County 66

Grand Island 54, Bellevue East 50

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, North Platte 35

Grand Island Northwest 52, Seward 41

Gretna 56, Omaha South 52

Guardian Angels 44, Crofton 33

Harvard 39, Axtell 31

Hastings 52, Gering 38

Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Blue Hill 34

Heartland 74, Hampton 24

Hershey 39, North Platte St. Patrick's 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Shelby/Rising City 38

Johnson County Central 46, Pawnee City 30

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Randolph 29

Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 48

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 55

Loomis 73, Bertrand 66

Madison 63, St. Edward 51

Maxwell 42, Mullen 21

Milford 73, Lincoln Lutheran 59

Millard North 89, Papillion-LaVista 74

Mitchell 70, Hemingford 32

Nebraska Christian 46, Heartland Lutheran 23

Niobrara/Verdigre 33, Bloomfield 30

Norris 64, Blair 50

Oakland-Craig 57, Howells/Dodge 48

Ogallala 68, Chase County 58

Omaha Benson 62, Fremont 60

Omaha Central 72, Kearney 65

Omaha Concordia 63, Omaha Roncalli 55

Omaha Creighton Prep 42, Millard West 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 87, Alliance 40

Omaha Westside 85, Norfolk 64

Osmond 63, Plainview 27

Papillion-LaVista South 91, Omaha Bryan 52

Paxton 48, Potter-Dix 47

Pierce 57, Hartington-Newcastle 27

Plattsmouth 49, Schuyler 39

Pleasanton 70, South Loup 57

Ponca 66, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 43

Sandhills Valley 67, South Platte 48

Sandhills/Thedford 53, North Central 50

Scottsbluff 55, Cody, Wyo. 38

Sidney 70, Bayard 56

Sioux City, East, Iowa 79, South Sioux City 31

Southern 51, Deshler 35

Southern Valley 48, Overton 23

Spalding Academy 64, Cedar Bluffs 28

Stuart 67, Cody-Kilgore 16

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Red Cloud 32

Syracuse 46, Raymond Central 39

Tri County 53, Centennial 39

Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wayne 55, Columbus Lakeview 40

Wilber-Clatonia 45, Superior 32

York 37, Lexington 23

Cattle Trail Invitational

Championship

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 46

Fifth Place

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Wauneta-Palisade 32

Seventh Place

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 47, Southwest 42

Third Place

Hitchcock County 52, Arapahoe 30

