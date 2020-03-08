With one day left, business has been brisk during the seventh year of Gowns for Good.
Carissa Uhrmacher, who oversees Gowns for Good as the YWCA of Adams County’s career services coordinator, said by Sunday afternoon 158 dresses had sold, compared to 130 last year.
“We have been booming,” she said.
Gowns for Good offers formal dresses for $30 apiece at the YWCA, 2525 W. Second St. The program concludes for the season March 15.
More than 1,300 dresses are for sale.
The program also helps give second life to dresses that otherwise may not see the light of day after a single use.
“We’ve picked up more donations this year than we ever have,” Uhrmacher said.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Nebraska in Grand Island recently stopped its dress resale. Uhrmacher said Gowns for Good received those dresses.
“That has made a difference,” she said.
For last two years, Gowns for Good also has made dresses available in August, in advance of homecoming.
The dresses aren’t just for formal dances.
“We try to tell people they can get them for all occasions,” Uhrmacher said. “We just had someone who had to dress up for a convention.”
Vacations, weddings and graduations are other occasions Uhrmacher has seen for purchasing dresses. She also has seen girls purchase multiple dresses for different proms.
Spending less on a dress allows for more money to be spent on accessories.
Gowns for Good kicked off its current season on Feb. 14.
Uhrmacher said there was a line of girls waiting for the doors to open that first day.
“There was a constant line to try on dresses for the first two hours,” she said. “It was crazy. We kept trying to get girls through the dressing rooms.”
Nine dressing rooms are available between two restrooms and art room at the YWCA, a dance studio next door as well as its instructor’s lounge and its two restrooms, plus the YWCA’s Career Closet.
Uhrmacher said 46 dresses sold in the first three hours.
“At one point I think we had 17 girls trying on in the nine different rooms we put together,” she said.
Gowns for Good has become a destination for girls from a wide area.
There have been 50 different high schools represented in seven years.
“People come from Kansas,” Uhrmacher said. “We have had people that are visiting grandma in town and they come and get dresses, all the way from Omaha, to try on.”
Uhrmacher said she’s seen teenage girls trying on dresses accompanied by their mothers and grandmothers.
“I think people look at it as a day of fun,” she said. “They come to Hastings, get something to eat and do different things.”
Kathryn Folkers, a freshman at Sargent High School, came to Gowns for Good on Sunday with her mother, Caroline.
“This has been amazing,” Caroline said. “We drove over 100 miles to come here today. This is our first time here. I’m amazed by the help and price.”
“I thought it was really fun,” Kathryn added. “I like the help and everything.”
Uhrmacher said volunteers, who help customers peruse dozens of racks for just the right dress, are key to the success of Gowns for Good.
“I think the other part people kind of miss sometimes is the volunteers,” she said. “The volunteer opportunities have been great for people that want to help the girls find dresses, but the girls who are helping here today have helped for several years and they just love it. They love helping find that dress for that girl.”
She recalled when the whole room sighed seeing a girl in a red dress.
“Another girl was like ‘This is the dress! I found it right away,’ ” she said. “It’s really fun to watch that too.”
