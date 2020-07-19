GERING — Shay Schanaman tossed the first no-hitter in Sodbusters history Sunday night.
“He was unreal,” Sodbusters head coach JM Kelly said over the phone. “He’s a special kid and I’ll say that every time anybody brings him up.”
The Grand Island native had to deal with an hourlong weather delay and still managed to shut out the Western Nebraska Pioneers 7-0 at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering. It put Hastings in first place of the Clark Division standings, and 1/2 game back for the league’s best record.
“The rain delay scared me a little bit, but (Schanaman) kept begging. He wouldn’t let me take him out of the game.”
Schanaman needed 113 pitches to finish the game. He struck out 10 Pioneers, walked two and hit three. His defense made one error behind him.
Kelly, who has thrown a no-hitter himself and been a part of two others, said he was closely monitoring the pitch count, and even considered pulling him during a mound visit with two outs in the ninth.“I thought there was still a pitch limit,” Kelly said. “The fans started yelling and all that. And our catcher went out with me and said ‘I’ll pay the fine. If there’s a fine I’ll pay it.’ When I got back to the dugout all the kids were saying they’ll pay it.”
Kelly said even the Western Nebraska fans were pleading for Schanaman to remain on the mound.
Schanaman’s fastball, which has been electric all season, touched as high as 96 miles per hour, according to the team’s Twitter account.
“He’s just got really good stuff,” Kelly added.
The Sodbusters offense put Schanaman in winning position early with three runs in the third, and continued to add on with one more run in each the fifth and seventh, before two runs were plated in the ninth.
Grant Schmidt and Ryan McDonald each recorded a pair of hits, and each hit home runs. Schmidt hit a two-run blast that broke the ice in the fourth. McDonald left the yard in the ninth.
Darek Bornemeier knocked an RBI single in the fourth that scored Braden Sellon. Tayten Tredaway singled in Dylan Herd in the fifth. Casey Burnham, who walked three times, scored on an RBI double by Griffin Everitt in the seventh.
After walking a combined 29 Pioneers in the final two games of the three-game home series that ran Wednesday to Friday, Hastings’ pitching has settled in on the road. Schanaman’s nine inning outing certainly helps some of the bullpen arms recuperate.
“It saved us, to be honest,” Kelly said. “We were running kind of thin. But the last two nights our starter has gone deep into the game and I’m really happy. We needed that.”
Hastings won Saturday night’s ball game in Gering 11-10. They finish the series Monday night before coming back east to face Fremont.
